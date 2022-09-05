Assicurazioni Generali purchased 2,111,331 treasury shares from 29 August to 2 September at the weighted average price of € 14.74, for a total value of € 31,112,869.50. The purchase of treasury shares follows what was communicated on August 2nd regarding the start of the buyback program for the purpose of their cancellation, in execution of the resolution of the shareholders’ meeting of last April 29th .

Following the purchases made, a note specifies, on 2 September the Trieste company and its subsidiaries hold 13,959,575 treasury shares, equal to 0.88% of the share capital.