Home Assicurazioni Generali Buyback Generali: purchased over 2 million own shares from 29 August to 2 September
Assicurazioni GeneraliBusinessNotizie Italia

Buyback Generali: purchased over 2 million own shares from 29 August to 2 September

by admin

Assicurazioni Generali purchased 2,111,331 treasury shares from 29 August to 2 September at the weighted average price of € 14.74, for a total value of € 31,112,869.50. The purchase of treasury shares follows what was communicated on August 2nd regarding the start of the buyback program for the purpose of their cancellation, in execution of the resolution of the shareholders’ meeting of last April 29th .

Following the purchases made, a note specifies, on 2 September the Trieste company and its subsidiaries hold 13,959,575 treasury shares, equal to 0.88% of the share capital.

See also  New real estate loans of about 600 billion yuan in January ushered in a "good start" jqknews

You may also like

Banco BPM expands the expensive energy ceiling to...

China Federation of Things: The real estate industry...

Traffic in Italian ports is growing but cruises...

Qualcomm joins hands with Wuxi partners to unleash...

Gewiss towards the acquisition of Performance in Lighting

The “Four Hearts” Practice Exhibition of Bank of...

Treasury: tax revenues of € 288 billion in...

Interim Report Observation｜Translocation of leading snack food channels...

Oil: Opec + cuts production by 100,000 barrels...

Apple’s iPhone 14 series scalper prices leaked, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy