Ovs announced that in the period between 11 August 2022 and 17 August 2022 on Euronext Milan, 241,500 ordinary shares (equal to 0.083% of the share capital) at the average unit price of 1.6505 euros for a total value of 398,588 , 51 euros. These transactions, a note reads, were carried out as part of the authorization for the purchase of treasury shares approved by the shareholders’ meeting of 31 May 2022, in continuation of the implementation of the buy-back program already launched on last February 2, 2022. Following the transactions carried out to date, Ovs holds 8,073,013 treasury shares equal to 2.775% of the share capital.