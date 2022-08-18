Home Business Buyback Ovs: between 11-17 August purchased 241,500 ordinary shares, equal to 0.083% share capital
Business

Buyback Ovs: between 11-17 August purchased 241,500 ordinary shares, equal to 0.083% share capital

by admin

Ovs announced that in the period between 11 August 2022 and 17 August 2022 on Euronext Milan, 241,500 ordinary shares (equal to 0.083% of the share capital) at the average unit price of 1.6505 euros for a total value of 398,588 , 51 euros. These transactions, a note reads, were carried out as part of the authorization for the purchase of treasury shares approved by the shareholders’ meeting of 31 May 2022, in continuation of the implementation of the buy-back program already launched on last February 2, 2022. Following the transactions carried out to date, Ovs holds 8,073,013 treasury shares equal to 2.775% of the share capital.

See also  China Foundation Association: As of the end of October, the private equity management business of securities and futures institutions totaled 16.73 trillion yuan, an increase of 1.5% from the previous month_管理_产品_型

You may also like

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission: Promoting the...

Manchester United: Apollo private equity would be among...

Jiangsu Bank’s science and technology bills landed to...

The return of Adam Neumann: the ex WeWork...

Champion Award | Vertiv CRAC products won the...

Banca Carige: tomorrow on the board of directors’...

National Medical Insurance Bureau: Guide dental implant crowns...

Schnabel (ECB): Euro zone inflation outlook has not...

NetEase released the 2022 Q2 financial report: R&D...

Bed Bath & Beyond down after hours, Ryan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy