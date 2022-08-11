Home Business Buyback Ovs: between 4/10 August purchased 308,049 ordinary shares
Business

Buyback Ovs: between 4/10 August purchased 308,049 ordinary shares

by admin

Ovs purchased on Euronext Milan, in the period between August 4 and August 10, 2022, 308,049 ordinary shares (equal to 0.106% of the share capital) at the average unit price of € 1.6166, for a total value of € 497,988.23 . This was announced by the Veneto group, specifying that these transactions were carried out as part of the authorization for the purchase of treasury shares approved by the shareholders’ meeting of May 31, 2022. Following the operations carried out so far, Ovs holds 7,831,513 treasury shares equal to 2.6919% of the share capital.

