Buyback Webuild: In the week of August 7-11, you purchased 5,000 shares of our common stock

Webuild purchased, in the week from 7 to 11 August 2023 inclusive, 5,000 ordinary treasury shares at an average price of 1.7200 euro per share, for a total value of 8,600 as part of the purchase authorization approved by the shareholders’ meeting shareholders on 27 April 2023. The group announced this, indicating that following the purchases made, it held 20,690,392 ordinary treasury shares as at 11 August 2023, representing 2.040% of the ordinary share capital.

