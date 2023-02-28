But which are the most expensive neighborhoods in Italy? In the top ten positions Milan dominates, followed at a distance by Rome. The Lombard capital occupies all the first four positions: in first place is the Centre, which includes the Duomo, Brera, Castello, via Manzoni and the Fashion District. To buy a house, you need at least 9,000 euros per square metre. Next – with 8,500 euros per square meter – the Garibaldi and Moscova area. In third position is the perimeter between Arco della Pace and Pagano, just under 8 thousand euros per square metre. The district just outside the podium is also Milanese, namely that of Palestro and Crocetta.

In fifth place, and first of its city, the historic center of Rome. In sixth and seventh position, Milan returns: the Darsena dei Navigli area between Porta Genova and Ticinese – where around 7,300 euros per square meter are needed – 600 euros more than Porta Venezia.

Eighth place for another district of the capital, the Aventine area, which houses the Baths of Caracalla. Here the request is 6,600 euros per square metre. The top 10 is completed by two other Milanese districts, both above 6,000 euros per square metre: the Solari, Washington area and the Porta Romana area.

Beyond Milan and Rome

In the ranking published by Immobiliare.it, to find a district in a city other than Milan or Rome, you have to go down to fifteenth position with Venice, the San Marco district, Rialto. In eighteenth place is the Michelangelo district, Porta Romana, south of Florence. The Dorso Duro district, Accademia, is twentieth, once again in Venice. First among the cities of Southern Italy Posillipo, Marechiaro, in Naples, in twenty-second position, where more than 4,800 euros are needed per square meter on average.

The top ten places in the ranking

1. Milan, Center 9,366 euros

2. Milan, Garibaldi, Moscova, Porta Nuova 8,507 euros

3. Milan, Arco della Pace, Arena, Pagano 7,903 euros

4. Milan, Quadronno, Palestro, Guastalla 7,763 euros

5. Rome, Historic Center 7,294 euros

6. Milan, Genoa, Ticinese 7,278 euros

7. Milan, Porta Venezia, Independence 6,715 euros

8. Rome, Aventino, San Saba, Caracalla 6,606 euros

9. Milan, Solari, Washington 6,266 euros

10. Milan, Porta Romana, Cadore, Montenero 6,223 euros