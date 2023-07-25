Buying a motorcycle helmet: This is how bikers find the right head protection

Loudly colorful or single-colored matt, completely closed, to be opened or always open at the front – there are countless helmets for motorcycles and wearing a suitable one has been mandatory since 1976. What do you have to pay particular attention to when buying?

“The biggest mistake is certainly that you just pay attention to the design and then ignore the fit,” says Matthias Haasper from the Institute for Bicycle Safety (ifz). “But this is crucial for the helmet to be able to provide the best protection in the event of an accident.”

The best way to find a motorcycle helmet that fits perfectly and is ultimately safe is to go directly to a specialist shop, says Klaus Herder. “The most important thing is simply the fitting,” says the editor of “Motorrad” magazine.

Editor Herder advises against general online purchases. “Most of the time, that goes wrong. It starts with the fact that you can’t compare sizes at all.”

also read

Even bikers who have zeroed in on a certain size of a manufacturer’s model for years cannot always blindly buy new ones. Sometimes manufacturers change details here too.

Some also typically offer larger or smaller shapes. The head circumference in centimeters, which is often given in addition to the size, is also not binding. Because the shape of the ears, chin and nose, forehead height and cheek width also play an important role. The circumference can serve as a guide when trying on whether you should try a model in L or XL first.

Thorough fitting of the motorcycle helmet

Mistakes are also lurking when trying them on – the biggest one: people feel too comfortable in them, meaning the helmet is nice and snug and loose. It is also clear: “Of course he must not press,” says Herder.

It should fit “snugly” and this is how you check it: With the ends of the straps in your hands on the left and right, the helmet is slipped onto your head. With the straps closed and the head straight and rigid, both hands then grab the helmet and try to twist it left and right on the head. If a noticeable movement is possible here, the helmet is too big. Only a minimal movement of a maximum of one to two centimeters is okay.

There should not be room for two fingers on the forehead when you press the helmet from the back to the front. The head must also not be able to be pulled away from the head when the breech is closed. The chin strap should be comfortably padded and not press against the larynx.

But anyone who has red spots on their face from rubbing and pinching after trying them on in the shop or after a test ride on a motorcycle knows that the helmet is too small.

Classified motorcycle helmet

If you often drive with glasses, sunglasses, a balaclava or earplugs, bring these things with you to try on. A test drive is always useful. Because in addition to passive safety – shock absorption – a good field of vision, good ventilation and pleasant behavior in the headwind, low wind noise and low weight are important.

And it’s better to check how easily accessories remain usable. A built-in sun visor in the helmet visor is practical, especially for people who wear glasses, who don’t have to switch to sunglasses. Herder also considers an anti-fog double visor to be useful.

There are basically three different types of chin straps. With the so-called double D-ring closure, the strap is pulled through two D-shaped rings. Advantage: It holds very firmly. “And an accidental opening is actually impossible,” says Ruprecht Müller from ADAC. Some people find closing to be a bit too complicated.

Even those who have zeroed in on a very special model from a manufacturer in a certain size are better off trying on the next helmet before buying a new one

Source: dpa-tmn/Ina Fassbender

The ratchet closure is more convenient: “In my opinion, the ideal closure,” says Müller. It’s easier to tighten, even with gloves on, but it’s always the right length. Important for first aiders: “It can be opened quickly with one pull.”

The click closure is similar to a seat belt and is adjusted once in length. But if you’re not wearing a bandana, scarf or balaclava under your helmet, a tighter fit may be necessary, says Haasper.

If you don’t tighten a click fastener once it has been adjusted, you run the risk of not having closed the helmet tight enough. Also, pressing the unlock button with gloves can be difficult.

The ideal helmet for everyone?

“There is no such thing as the ideal helmet, there is the ideal helmet for the right purpose,” says Herder. The need for comfort also plays a role. A flip-up helmet can be practical for people who wear glasses who don’t always want to thread their glasses in or out, simply fold up the top, also practical for smoking breaks.

But if you like to drive your machine on race tracks at track days, you need a light full-face helmet with good aerodynamics. “Every gram counts,” says Herder. This can quickly cost several hundred euros and even go into four-digit ranges.

On the other hand, a promotional helmet from the discounter can also be sufficient for people who drive a scooter infrequently. For a two-digit amount in terms of shock absorption, this does not have to be less secure than more expensive models. Typical good mid-range helmets, like the ones Herder is also testing for “motorcycles” with more comfort and various properties, are often available for between 200 and 300 euros.

Which helmet shape and which color to choose?

Whether it’s an open jet, flip-up or fully closed integral helmet: “Ultimately, it’s really a matter of personal judgment,” says Haasper. However, the full-face helmet is considered to be the measure of all things in passive safety because it provides the all-round package – i.e. it can also protect the face area.

The flip-up helmet can also do this if it remains closed. A motocross helmet also usually has a chin guard. Herder points out: “But maybe in the summer when it’s over 30 degrees I’ll be more concentrated with an open jet helmet, don’t make any mistakes or recognize those of others early on.”

Different areas of application: Here a motocross helmet with a fixed chin guard

Source: dpa-tmn/Andrea Warnecke

However, attention should always be paid to the ECE test standard. The current standard is ECE-R 22.06. But helmets of the previous standard 22.05 can still be found on the market. With a good fit and suitable equipment, both standards can be used.

“You don’t have to drive around like a parrot,” says Haasper. But the helmet, as the highest point that is not covered by luggage or disguise, should have a variety of colors, at best signal colors. The contrast is also important, for example a darker suit together with a light-colored helmet.

That’s how often you need a new helmet

It is true that general rules of thumb for replacement intervals of around five to seven years are repeatedly given – not least by manufacturers. However, experts from ADAC, the Institute for Two-Wheel Safety and from the specialist magazine “Motorrad” advocate making the change interval dependent primarily on individual use.

In the past, some outer shells were much more sensitive and quickly aged under UV exposure. But that is usually over, according to Klaus Herder from “Motorrad”.

In modern helmets, it is primarily the interior that ages and wears out, for example it is compressed. The helmet gets bigger or starts to smell. Therefore, always check critically whether it is still sitting correctly. For frequent riders in extreme conditions and heat, a new helmet may be necessary much, much earlier.

Best tip for best protection? Pay attention to the optimal fit of the helmet

Source: dpa-tmn/Zacharie Scheurer

If you drive a few kilometers a year and keep your helmet cool, dry and in the helmet bag, you can use it for longer. When asked about his rule of thumb, Herder gave a mileage of around 20,000 kilometers under moderate conditions.

But one thing is clear: the helmet always has to be replaced after a fall, as the shock-absorbing inner shell is almost always compressed, says Herder.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

