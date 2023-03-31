The town of Sondershausen in the Thuringian Kyffhäuser district is one of the bargain regions if you want to buy a property. Martin Schutt/picture alliance via Getty Images

If you buy a house in Munich, you will get more than ten in other regions of Germany. This is the result of an analysis by the brokerage company Von Poll real estate, which is available to the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” (FAZ). The Bavarian capital is the most expensive region in Germany – at 9973 euros per square meter. In the Thuringian Kyffhäuser district, the cheapest district, you only pay 857 euros per square meter.

To do this, the company has prepared the average asking prices for the purchase of single- and two-family houses from the past year – both from its own values ​​and with data from the market research institute Empirica Regio. A find: For the first time in eleven years, the square meter prices for residential property fell or stagnated last year. According to the FAZ, however, Daniel Ritter, managing partner of Von Poll Immobilien, expects the market situation to stabilize in 2023.

Real estate: Upper Bavaria by far the most expensive

According to the analysis, unsurprisingly, the urban district of Munich is at the top of the most expensive regions. In the Bavarian state capital you pay a proud 9973 euros per square meter for home ownership. Strictly speaking, Munich is even represented twice in the top 5. Because just behind the urban district, the district comes in third place – with 9046 euros per square meter.

Only the districts of Starnberg and Ebersberg are similarly expensive at 9262 and 8870 euros per square meter respectively. In the fifth-placed district of Ebersberg, the purchase price drops to 7,500 euros per square meter. Striking: All are in Upper Bavaria. The region occupies all places in the ranking up to and including 13th place.

The cheapest place to buy is in Thuringia. At the top is the Kyffhäuser district with 857 euros per square meter. This is followed by the Thuringian districts of Mansfeld-Südharz, Sale-Orla-Kreis, Schmalkalden-Meiningen and Saalfeld-Rudolstadt.

