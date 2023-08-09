Buying a used Rolex? That’s how you know if it’s real

When you buy a used Rolex, there are a few things to keep in mind. Getty Images/Justin Sullivan/Staff

It is not without reason that Rolex is considered one of the best watch manufacturers in the world: the brand stands for quality and durability.

But the luxury watches have their price. Buying a used Rolex can therefore be a cheaper alternative to a new watch.

However, you should pay attention to a few things so that you can enjoy your watch for a long time. We present you with tips from an expert.

Have you ever thought about buying a Rolex, but the high price or the long waiting list put you off? Then a used Rolex could be a good and cheaper alternative to a new watch. But there are some things you should consider before and after your purchase. At Balazs we have Ferenczi, watch expert and content lead Chrono24asked what tips he had.

What should you look out for when buying a used Rolex?

Ferenczi advises doing thorough research on your watch of choice before making a purchase. The most important features are the condition and completeness. A complete watch therefore includes the appropriate papers and the watch box. When looking at the condition of the watch, you should pay attention to any damage and scratches – and also whether the watch was recently polished.

The expert explains another feature to look out for: “If the watch is from before 1998, it should have a tritium dial, which is marked with a ‘T’. If it is missing, the dial may be a later replacement.” It is also helpful to know when the watch was last overhauled and professionally serviced.

Balazs Ferenczi is watch expert and content lead at Chrono24. Chrono24

How old should a used Rolex be at most?

According to Ferenczi, this question cannot be answered in general, but rather is an individual decision. Since Rolex watches are of high quality and are made to last for decades, according to the expert, you can also opt for a vintage watch. How about, for example, a Rolex from the year you were born?

How do you know it’s a real Rolex?

When buying luxury items like a Rolex, you should beware of scammers. But how do you check the authenticity of a watch? Ferenczi advises first finding out about the seriousness of the retailer. According to the expert, you should also find out the actual market value of the Rolex model of your choice: “Luxury Rolex watches are not offered for a few hundred euros. If an offer sounds too good to be true, it’s best to stay away.”

Ferenczi also names some indicators that you can use to identify fakes. Since real Rolex watches are characterized by precision and details accurate to the millimeter, counterfeits are often noticed by unclean workmanship, sharp edges or the Rolex crest in the wrong place.

What is the best way to care for your Rolex so that it lasts a long time?

Whether it’s a new or pre-owned Rolex, Ferenczi explains that if you wear your watch frequently, a few scuffs or scratches are inevitable. However, the expert gives some tips that you can use to protect your Rolex in everyday life: “A watch box protects the watch from dust and dirt at home when it is not on your wrist. A small pocket for watches is also helpful when travelling.” You should also clean your Rolex from time to time. This is especially true if you wear the watch while swimming or diving. “After diving in the sea, you should just rinse off the sea salt and sand with tap water,” he explains.

How often should you have your Rolex serviced?

Ferenczi explains that every mechanical or quartz watch should be serviced from time to time to keep the movement at its best. It is important that only a certified watchmaker carries out the maintenance. According to the expert, you should have a Rolex serviced about every eight to ten years: “The watch is taken apart, all parts are cleaned and checked. If desired, scratches on the case and bracelet can also be removed by polishing.” The watch is then reassembled and checked for water resistance and accuracy in order to guarantee the factory standards.

If you want to buy a used Rolex, you should do some research beforehand, check that the retailer is serious and then treat your watch carefully and have it serviced regularly. If you heed the tips, you will certainly enjoy it for a long time.

