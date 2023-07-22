Buying anything other than Tesla doesn’t make sense right now

Employees of the Tesla Gigafactory Berlin Brandenburg work on the final inspection of the finished Model Y electric vehicles. dpa

Several car companies say their electric vehicles will be equipped with the Tesla charging standard by 2025.

It begs the question why buyers of non-Tesla EVs shouldn’t put off their purchase until then.

Otherwise, buying a non-Tesla electric car means its charging technology will soon become obsolete.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

The conversion on Tesla’s charging technology said to be a major benefit for non-Tesla car companies. But experts say this is just one example of why car buyers should hold off on buying an electric car other than a Tesla — at least for the next two years.

Ford, GM, Rivian, Volvo, Polestar and others have announced that they will launch their electric vehicles ab 2025 with the North American charging standard (NACS)will be equipped by Tesla, so their customers will have access to Tesla’s Supercharger network. The Network has long been one of greatest strengths by Elon Musk. If a driver currently owns an electric car from one of these companies, starting next year they will be able to connect to various Tesla charging stations, as long as they have an adapter.

Alongside these players, charging companies like Electrify America and other competitors have also pledged to move to NACS as well. (Up until recently, essentially everyone except Tesla used the Combined Charging System, known as CCS)

As automakers, charging providers, and others transition to Tesla’s technology, CCS will be far less popular in the years to come.

“That’s the risk you take at any point in buying into a technology that’s evolving: your technology feels outdated at best and obsolete at worst,” Karl Brauer, senior analyst at iSeeCars.com, told Insider. “Almost all people who have an electric car, with the exception of Tesla owners, will be stuck with adapters for the rest of their ownership or somehow trying to pay for a new connector system for their car.”

out of fashion

The move away from CCS won’t happen overnight – and adapters exist – but until then, why would a car buyer buy a new EV (other than Tesla) with CCS?

In the long average lifespan of a car — not to mention what happens when these cars hit the used market — they have at most two years without NACS dominance.

“If you’re about to spend $30, $40, $70, $100,000 and now all the plugs on these cars except for the Teslas are obsolete and will be replaced by a new system in the next year or three,” Brauer added, “then they all know that you shouldn’t be buying a vehicle for the next year or two.”

This makes the next few years a very special phase in the Development of electric vehicles. The first EV buyers in the last five or 10 years had technology that hasn’t changed much. The EV buyers in five to 10 years will buy a more advanced and stable technology. In the time in between, with falling prices and the conversion of charging processes, the industry should not be surprised if consumers wait to buy.

That could spell a crisis for automakers spending billions of dollars to electrify their lineups — particularly those whose stocks themselves rise in the short term. This could also cause problems in the future: used EVs equipped with CCS may not sell as well as those with NACS once NACS is widespread.

Charging is only part of the problem

As EV technology continues to improve overall — from improving range to faster charging to bi-directional charging, lower costs and battery breakthroughs — buyers might wait (or choose Tesla if they think the company’s technology is more future-proof anytime soon).

Loren McDonald, CEO of market analysis firm EVAdoption, said, “But I think most of these buyers understand that there are six to ten other hardware and software advances that make the electric car better, and when you add it all up, maybe that’s a more compelling reason to wait than just the NACS or CCS hookup.”

McDonald said he expects purchase delays and a short-term one Upswing in EV leasing.

“The more we see these price swings and all these hardware issues, the more people are going to realize that maybe leasing is a better route,” McDonald added, “because it means I can basically get the new iPhone on wheels every three years and I don’t have to worry about the remaining lifespans of having a car that’s now technologically obsolete.”

“There’s this noise, like we’ve never seen before, from all these future models that are going to be better, faster, cheaper, with more range, etc.,” he said, “I think that’s the real problem.”

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings.

Change privacy settings

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings.

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

