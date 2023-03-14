As with any investment decision, you should first do some research before buying bonds. Getty Images / d3sign

Bonds have both advantages and disadvantages compared to other asset classes such as stocks. They offer regular interest payments and are considered a comparatively safe form of investment. However, bond yields are lower compared to stocks. When buying, you should pay attention to the creditworthiness of the issuer, the term, order and transaction costs, and the liquidity of the bond.

Bonds are a popular form of investment for investors looking for stable income and wanting to preserve their capital. Debentures are issued by governments, corporations and other organizations – the issuers. By buying a bond, the investor is lending money to the issuer in return for receiving periodic interest payments. At the end of the term, he gets the capital repaid.

Bonds are considered a relatively safe investment. However, there are still pros and cons that investors should consider when making their decision:

What are the advantages and disadvantages of bonds?

Bonds are typically negatively correlated with stocks. This means that typically when stock prices rise, bond yields fall and vice versa. This negative correlation can help reduce a portfolio’s risk and increase diversification.

Bond prices tend to fluctuate less than stock prices. Because bonds are exchange traded, they are still subject to fluctuations in value. Another negative aspect is that the value of a bond depends on the interest rate level.

Returns are typically lower than stocks. One advantage, however, is that the returns are sometimes higher than with classic savings or money market accounts. Another advantage of bonds is that they offer a regular source of income through interest income.

In addition, bonds are considered low-risk as long as the issuer is solvent. However, as with any investment, it is important to note that it is possible to lose money. With bonds there is the so-called credit risk. If the issuer files for bankruptcy during the term, he cannot repay the capital you have invested. On the positive side, however, in the event of insolvency, you as a bond buyer will be given priority over shareholders.

How can I buy and sell bonds?

You can also buy or sell bonds that are listed for exchange trading on the exchange during the term. For this you have to place the order with a bank or an online broker. An important factor when buying a bond is the liquidity.

Liquidity determines whether you can convert bonds into cash quickly and at a reasonable price. A liquid bond is actively traded and has a sufficient number of buyers and sellers.

Bonds that trade less frequently are less liquid. Illiquid bonds can be expected to yield higher returns because of interest rates, but are more difficult to sell. So if you plan to resell it, you might have to sell it at a lower price.

To assess a bond’s liquidity, you should look at factors such as trading volume, market size, and market activity.

How are bond prices determined?

Bond prices, like stock prices, are determined by supply and demand in the market. However, another important factor in determining the price of bonds is the level of interest rates.

If levels are generally rising, newly issued bonds need to offer higher yields to attract investors. However, this makes older bonds with lower interest rates less attractive and their price falls. On the other hand, when interest rates fall, existing bonds rise in price as they become more attractive compared to newly issued bonds.

Other factors that can influence bond prices include the issuer’s creditworthiness, the term and the general market situation.

What should I look out for when buying bonds?

You can find out about the creditworthiness, i.e. the creditworthiness of the issuer, from rating agencies. If you want to invest particularly safely, only bonds with a very high credit rating are suitable.

When it comes to the term, it is important to note that the longer the term, the higher the interest payment. Your capital is tied up for a correspondingly long time.

You should also take a close look at the order and transaction costs before you buy – especially since the returns on bonds are usually not as high as those on stocks.

In general, the higher the interest – and thus the return – you get, the higher the risk. It is therefore best to inform yourself thoroughly before buying a bond and carry out a risk assessment.

Disclaimer: Stocks, cryptocurrencies and investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.

