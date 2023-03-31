US equities rounded gains in the last session of the week, supported by easing fears about the banking sector turmoil. The S&P500 is up 0.5%, the Dow Jones is up 0.4% and the Nasdaq is up 0.6%, well on track to finish the best quarter since 2020.

The slowdown, albeit slight, in the core PCE index, the Fed’s favorite measure of inflation, is helping to support purchases. In February, the consumer spending index excluding the most volatile components showed growth on an annual basis of 4. 6%, against 4.7% of the previous month and of the consensus. Month-on-month, the figure rose 0.3%, slightly below economists’ estimate of 0.4%.

Some traders think the Fed may pause the tightening cycle, even if price growth remains well above the central bank’s target and further hikes are not out of the question.

Meanwhile, operators remain on guard for any instability generated by the end-of-quarter portfolio rebalancing by pension funds and option hedging activity.

On Forex, the euro/dollar is just below 1.09, while on bonds, the yield on the US two-year bond remains virtually unchanged at 4.11% and the ten-year bond falls slightly to 3.53%.

Oil is heading for a weekly gain of more than 7% on continuing disruptions to Iraqi exports, with WTI at $75 and Brent at $79 a barrel.