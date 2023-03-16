Home Business Buying real estate: You should pay attention to these 7 things
Business

Buying real estate: You should pay attention to these 7 things

by admin
Buying real estate: You should pay attention to these 7 things

Benjamin Leschkowski is co-founder of the real estate broker Verumvest.
Verumvest / Benjamin Leschkowski

Young people dream of owning their own home, and real estate is considered an important part of old-age provision. However, the rise in interest rates threw a spanner in the works for numerous potential buyers and builders last year.

According to Benjamin Leschkowsi, co-founder of the real estate broker Verumvest, an owner-occupied property is not a good financial investment anyway.

“The most common mistake people make when buying an apartment or house is that they want to improve their standard of living,” he told Business Insider. Even those who move from a two-room rental apartment into a three-room condominium pay more when they buy the property.

read too

Generation comparison in the real estate market: Was it more difficult to buy your own home 30 years ago or today?

“In terms of real estate prices, I assume that there will still be upward developments”

According to Leschkowski, however, the purchase of real estate is suitable as a capital investment – ​​despite the rise in interest rates. “Both in terms of real estate prices and rents, I assume that there will be further upward developments in the medium and long term,” he says.

On the one hand, this is due to the fact that nobody wants to lower their standard of living. In addition, there are already too few apartments – “and the housing shortage will worsen in the coming years,” he continues.

The fact that less is being built than usual because of the high construction costs and higher financing costs has no effect on current prices and rents. “But in two to three years these residential units will be missing on the market,” says the real estate expert. “That will increase the price pressure on existing properties.”

See also  State Street acquires Mercatus - FinanzaOnline

Buying real estate: “Not everyone is suitable as an investor”

You may also like

Liu Zuohu released OPPO Find X6 series real-shot...

These 17 German startups are about to become...

The EU: farms included in polluting industries. Italy...

Real estate: Realtor Marcel Remus about his million...

Yare, the superyacht market at +174 boats in...

OPPO officially announced that the Find X6 series...

Property sold & loan invested in ETF instead...

net result of 5.4 billion, better than the...

Real estate: Investor reveals 7 reasons that now...

Mattarella in Kenya: “We need peace for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy