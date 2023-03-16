Benjamin Leschkowski is co-founder of the real estate broker Verumvest. Verumvest / Benjamin Leschkowski

Young people dream of owning their own home, and real estate is considered an important part of old-age provision. However, the rise in interest rates threw a spanner in the works for numerous potential buyers and builders last year.

According to Benjamin Leschkowsi, co-founder of the real estate broker Verumvest, an owner-occupied property is not a good financial investment anyway.

“The most common mistake people make when buying an apartment or house is that they want to improve their standard of living,” he told Business Insider. Even those who move from a two-room rental apartment into a three-room condominium pay more when they buy the property.

“In terms of real estate prices, I assume that there will still be upward developments”

According to Leschkowski, however, the purchase of real estate is suitable as a capital investment – ​​despite the rise in interest rates. “Both in terms of real estate prices and rents, I assume that there will be further upward developments in the medium and long term,” he says.

On the one hand, this is due to the fact that nobody wants to lower their standard of living. In addition, there are already too few apartments – “and the housing shortage will worsen in the coming years,” he continues.

The fact that less is being built than usual because of the high construction costs and higher financing costs has no effect on current prices and rents. “But in two to three years these residential units will be missing on the market,” says the real estate expert. “That will increase the price pressure on existing properties.”

Buying real estate: “Not everyone is suitable as an investor”