Notebooks have long been standard equipment not only at work, but also at home when it comes to computers. But if you want to buy a laptop, you are faced with a multitude of offers – both for new and used devices.

“The trend is towards ever thinner, flatter notebooks, which often have excellent basic equipment,” says Sven Schulz from “Computer Bild”. At first glance, however, most interested parties can hardly tell how good a new device actually is. The many logos on the packaging are mostly not very revealing.

It is therefore a must to find out before you buy. “Anyone who wants to buy a new, inexpensive notebook should first orientate themselves on tests and make a pre-selection,” advises Schulz. It also makes sense, if possible, to examine the device in advance in stores. How is it processed?

Read more about computers here

The manufacturers would save on the display, for example, which is then often noticeable in the image quality, says Schulz. With many laptops, it is often not possible to upgrade the computer later because components are soldered or the device is difficult or impossible to open.

also read Easter offers for young and old

Higher quality notebooks can then be the better choice. “If you invest more money, you can use a notebook longer,” says Schulz.

“Another option is to buy a laptop where the RAM can be upgraded or a larger SSD can be retrofitted.” Unfortunately, this is less and less the case with thin models.

Buy a used notebook

If you don’t want to spend much more than 200 to 400 euros, you should also be on the lookout for used devices, says Matthias Wellendorf from the online magazine “Inside-digital.de”: “If the budget for buying a notebook is not the largest, it’s worth it definitely looking at used equipment.”

According to Wellendorf, business models that come from leasing contracts with large companies account for a large proportion of the offer. Second-hand devices of this type are often high-quality computers that are well made and equipped. If you want to buy a used laptop, you can and should make sure that the equipment is as high quality as possible.

According to Sven Schulz, used models are particularly worthwhile if the purchase price is significantly lower than that of a comparable new device. The longer use compared to the new purchase is always more sustainable.

A source for devices of this type are the well-known online marketplaces, refurbished portals or the websites of the refurbished providers directly. “Professional dealers buy up large numbers of used notebooks and, after they have been refurbished, offer them as ‘refurbished’ with a one-year guarantee,” explains Wellendorf.

Some refurbished notebooks are overpriced

But you have to take a close look at the offers, also and especially at large electronics dealers, who now often offer refurbished goods, says Wolfgang Pauler from the “Chip” specialist magazine: “In our experience, used notebooks from large dealers are rarely attractively priced. The hardware is often quite old and is often not in a sensible price relation to new products.”

In any case, the fact that many components are up-to-date speaks in favor of buying a cheap new device. “New fans are quieter, the operating system is also up to date and the display definitely has no scratches,” says Wellendorf.

The battery is also new. You might have to make compromises in terms of the size of the main memory or the performance of the processor.

An M.2 SSD (picture) as mass storage in the notebook is desirable. Not only is it fast, it can also be replaced if necessary Source: dpa-tmn/Franziska Gabbert

“The main memory is usually only four gigabytes and instead of the SSDs, the cheaper and slower eMMC modules are often installed, which are also permanently soldered,” says Wellendorf, naming typical negative equipment examples for a cheap new laptop. Ultimately, it depends very much on the need whether a more or less cheap new device or a used notebook is the better choice.

“If you just want to surf and write a little, a used notebook can be suitable for just a few hundred euros,” says Wellendorf. However, if you want to use complex graphics programs or online games, you should only invest in a particularly high-quality second-hand device and otherwise opt for a new device.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.