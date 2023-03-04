Tourism, in Puglia the online negotiation for the beds for the 2023 and 2024 seasons begins today why the BUYPUGLIA – BTM in Bari ends for the fair part, but continues on the digital channels http://www.buypugliaitaly.it/.

The success of this first joint edition, in which the public and private sectors have decided to create synergy, emerges from the numbers. The Big Wave, the great wave of the recovery of tourism, was the theme that could be touched by hand during BTM 2023, the b2b tourism fair that ended today in Bari, simultaneously with the BUYPUGLIA marketing trade show by the Puglia Region. There were around 25,000 visitors in three days flooded the Fiera del Levante pavilion amidst conferences, workshops, inspiration and training on the world of tourism. In total, for the two simultaneous events, over 120 buyers were present, almost 2,200 business meetings held with the 200 BTM exhibitors and the 40 BUYPUGLIA tourist product suppliers, 90 conferences, 4,000 square meters of exhibition space.

“It is a fair that presents all the Italian tourist offer, in which Puglia is preponderant. We have the ambition to become, for now, the third Italian tourism fair – he declared Michele Emiliano, president of the Puglia Region – we hope that especially the South notices the importance of this event. Don’t calculate Puglia’s tourist success only with numbers, with turnover. Puglia must be synonymous with quality, kindness, respect, beauty and above all human values, because we welcome tourists and poor people who flee wars, hunger and who want to conquer opportunities with the same spirit”.

“I would not like that, in such a dramatic moment as underlined by the President of the Republic in Crotone, the South does not realize what is happening in other Souths where there are those who are still forced to flee. A civilization is capable of attracting tourism, economy, investments, culture precisely because it is civilization and not just business. This is part of a human and civil progress that Puglia wants to continuously feed according to its tradition and by improving itself”.

“A great result for BUYPUGLIA together with BTM, not only for the participation of these daysbut also for the possibility of developing a sincere comparison on the contents concerning the tourism ecosystem – he said Gianfranco LopaneCouncilor for Tourism of the Puglia Region – from climate change, to the territorial tourist organization, from the challenges of the LAGs to the critical issues related to transport, to issues related to the environment”.

“Many topics covered, we will immediately take them up again within the tables for updating the Strategic Plan for Tourism: these will give us the possibility of tracing the prospects of tourist Puglia for the next few years – continued councilor Lopane – in the three days, an important exercise of meeting between supply and demand, which started with fam trips around Puglia thanks to which we accompanied the buyers to the most beautiful internal destinations in our region”.

“It was the buyers, tour operators or international intermediaries who met the Apulian companies in the spaces of BuyPuglia in 1,300 moments of comparison useful for the marketing of services related to hospitality. We are sure that thanks to these – concluded Lopane – we will be able to have significant results starting from the current tourist season”.

“The three days of Btm and BuyPuglia ended today, with thousands of visitors here in Bari – continued Luca Scandalegeneral manager of the Pugliapromozione Regional Tourism Agency – at the fair, buyers from all over the world participated in the B2B for the marketing of Apulian beds with our operators, with a high approval rating. The goal of a tourism fair of national importance is a very complex challenge and we can say, at the end of BUYPUGLIA-BTM, that the first joint edition worked. Now, we just have to work well for next year but, in the meantime, negotiations thanks to technological innovation will continue on the BUYPUGLIA digital platform”.

“The desire to do tourism was palpable in these three days of frenetic negotiations – explains the CEO of BTM Nevio D’Arpa – Southern Italy and Puglia in particular are ready to welcome the return wave of international tourism through all the declinations that we have seen during this edition of BTM: food and wine tourism, wedding tourism, tourism of the roots, the proposals of luxury, experiences and active tourism. I thank councilor Lopane and Pugliapromozione for having believed in this project which does not stop here: it will continue online and return to Bari in a year”.

“We have laid the first stone of a path on which we will work to further improve the attractiveness of this marketplace. We have made courageous choices that have proved to be successful, starting from the public-private collaboration that has allowed this event to take place and which will allow us to continue to grow”.

In total, each of the buyers held an average of 18 B2B meetings, equal to a minimum of 1260 negotiation meetings for beds in Puglia. Considering that the approximately 100 Apulian tourist companies, single or associated with others, must represent at least 50 bed places to participate in the B2B, the activated business is involving – only in these days – about 5000 bed places. It’s easy to imagine the multiplier effect for the rest of the yeargiven that the buyers visited the entire region from North to South in the previous two days. BTM, Business Tourism Management, will return in 2024, still in Bari, always in synergy with BUYPUGLIA routes & experience.

The panels on technology, innovation and digital marketing for hospitality were among the most followed, thanks also to the contributions of the hoteliers of the INSIDERS project and the BTM OFF by Titanka! program. who enchanted the audience with case studies and best practices to be successful with digital tourism.

The BTM Wedding area, coordinated by Serena Ranieri, saw the presence of some of the most beautiful wedding locations, farmhouses and luxury hotels in Puglia, ready to welcome a business worth 599 million in Italy in 2022 and has ample growth forecasts for the current year where 11,000 foreign couples have already decided to celebrate their wedding in Italy. A great opportunity that mainly comes from the United States (33.7%), the UK (26.5%), Switzerland (7.4%), Northern Europe (7%) and Germany (5.4%). Tuscany leads the Italian regions among the destinations chosen for weddings, followed by Campania, the lake area of ​​northern Italy, Campania, Puglia and Venice.

The BTM Gusto area, coordinated by Michele Bruno, spoke about Apulian food and wine through a format that alternated debates, stories of the protagonists, tastings and show cooking in an alchemy of flavors and insights into the product from the voice of those who create it every day. It is no coincidence that one of the promotional spots abroad of the Puglia Region is dedicated to food and wine. He explained in recent days the councilor for tourism Lopane that: “The Apulian food and wine offer can count on over 10,000 restaurants, almost 200 educational farms, 1,800 agritourisms and about 50,000 companies with vines, numerous places of taste including museums, oil mills and breweries, as well as on PDO, PGI and more than 300 recognized traditional products. The Puglia Region is alongside these important realities to broaden the experience of travelers and to face the challenges that come from the market, I am thinking first of all of the difficulty in finding personnel in the world of catering and hospitality”.

And the second edition of BTM4JOB was dedicated to the theme of work in tourism which put young students of tourism institutes in contact with the world of work and opened the door to the ongoing debate on the need to attract new talent. “Training represents the main development asset of a new idea of ​​tourism based on quality, services and particularities linked to the territories – declared the councilor for work Sebastiano Leo – it is with training that we must transform a model of hospitality into a model calibrated on people’s needs. This characteristic of the professional figures in the sector generates good and healthy employment that overcomes the condition of seasonality and precariousness and makes our workers necessary in the tourism sector”.

The regional councilor for transport and sustainable mobility, Anita Maurodinoia, participating in the meeting “Regional public transport at the service of tourism in Puglia” underlined that “Puglia is a land full of wonderful places that attract many Italian and foreign tourists all year round. Even if in a transversal way, to enhance these places my Department undertakes to strengthen the railway infrastructures and the major road arteries in such a way as to make the connections on the territory increasingly widespread, efficient, rapid and above all safe. The safety of regional rail transport and roads is an essential priority. We share important objectives and projects with the transport companies, with Anas, but also with Aeroporti di Puglia and the Port Authorities: it will take time to achieve everything, the PNRR is helping us, and a lot has already been done”.

“With local public transport we are committed to promoting intermodality – continued the councilor Maurodinoia – the stations are intermodal iron/road/bicycle HUBs; ports and airports are increasingly connected to the railway network and served by urban LPT. We have studied purely tourist solutions such as the Trenitalia and FSE Link connections to the Unesco site of Alberobello or the Castellana Caves, the seasonal summer trips to the main seaside resorts even on weekends, I am thinking of Gallipoli Baia Verde with FSE and the ” tram train of the night” of Ferrovie del Gargano, and the direct seasonal sea connection Manfredonia-Isole Tremiti managed by the Province of Foggia”.

“We are investing in cycling mobility to welcome more and more cycling tourists to Pugliaoffering free transport of bikes on regional trains, equipping trains and buses with racks and financing – concluded the councilor – among the first in Italy, the installation in Bari airport of stations for assembling and disassembling bikes for those traveling by plane with a bike in tow.”

