BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD ) said it will rely on ChatGPT developer OpenAI to enhance its quizzes and personalize some content for audiences, becoming the latest digital publisher to embrace artificial intelligence.

In a note to employees Thursday morning, CEO Jonah Peretti said he intends to make artificial intelligence a bigger role in the company’s editorial and business operations this year. The notice was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

For example, new AI-powered quizzes will generate individual results, the company said.

For example, a quiz for making a personal rom-com movie pitch might ask questions like: “Choose a metaphor for your rom-com”, “Tell us about a cute flaw of yours”. The quiz will generate a unique, shareable article based on an individual’s responses, BuzzFeed said. “

