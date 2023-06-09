By 2024, one in 4 companies will invest in agriculture 4.0

Listen to the audio version of the article

23% of farms are ready to invest in 4.0 technologies between 2022 and 2024, against 4% in the three-year period 2017-2019. This is what emerges from a survey by the Tagliacarne Study Center on a sample of 800 farms with at least 2 employees. For these companies, the Pnrr could be an opportunity to be seized, however 69% of companies in the sector declare that they do not want or are unable to access these resources and only 16% have already taken action in this sense. To create greater difficulties in investing in the digital transition are also the too high costs of technologies (according to 23% of the sample) and the lack of information on the procedure for investing in digital technologies (21%).

On the other hand, the greenest agricultural entrepreneurs are women and young people. Half of the agricultural businesses are making or intend to make investments in sustainability between 2022 and 2024, with peaks rising to 61% for businesses led by women and 55% for those under 35. For 78% of the businesses interviewed, invest in sustainability it is an opportunity for one’s business, but for 22% the green path represents only a constraint. In particular, 47% are driven by the need to comply with the rules imposed at national and European level, 22% by awareness of the corporate risk caused by pollution and climate change, 21% by the better effects on image and reputation of the company. Among the main results achieved by companies that have made green investments are the reduction of waste or production waste (63%), the use of renewable energies (47%) and water saving (39%).

Finally, according to the researchers at the Tagliacarne centre, generational change is only a problem for one company out of ten: for 59% of cases, generational change is not a headache, either because it has already been done or because it is not on the agenda. 45% of businesses are still in the first generation, with peaks in forestry (68%) and in Southern Italy (59%). While, 38% are in the second generation and only 16% in the third or later. More than two thirds of young agricultural entrepreneurs have not founded the company but have inherited it.