By boat to Sylt: we got stuck in the sand twice

There is only one direction: forward. Private

It takes about an hour and a half by boat from Föhr to Sylt. Business Insider editor Leo Ginsburg embarked on this adventure with friends. It wasn’t easy. Due to a shallow water depth, the boat got stuck twice in the sand. There was only one option: to pull the boat out together. On the trip you could see numerous seals either resting on the sandbank or swimming in the water.

It was supposed to be a relaxed boat trip, but in the end we were the motor ourselves. On a sunny day in May, friends and I decided to take a boat from Föhr to Sylt – North Sea island hopping.

We put on our life jackets, checked the boat, filled the gas tank and climbed on board. The sun was shining, there were no clouds, the sea was calm – we were ready for our adventure.

As soon as we moved away from the port, we were able to step on the gas on the open sea. The engine roared, waves smashed against the hull of the boat, the wind blew in our faces.

After about an hour and 20 minutes we arrived on Sylt – without any special incidents. But that should change on the way back.

read too It was my first time on Sylt – these are the four reasons why I would not go again

Suddenly we got stuck with the boat in the sand

In the afternoon we drove back to Föhr – and were given an unforgettable return trip. We enjoyed the trip on the open sea, but suddenly we felt the boat slowing down and the beeping at our ship’s system getting louder. The warnings came from the sonar, the distance from the boat to the seabed was getting smaller and smaller. And finally, we heard a soft crunch, we got stuck.

We decided to abandon the boat and pull it out of the sand. With our pants rolled up, we stepped into the cold water. Our rope was attached to the bow, we pulled with all our might. After a short time we managed to free the boat from the sand and pull it back into the deep water. Full of euphoria we got back on the boat and continued to Föhr. Until we got stuck again. So: climb out of the boat again, pull again, get back into the boat.

The seals looked like small submarines

This is our territory – the seals probably think so. Private

Shortly before arriving on Föhr, we were treated to another experience: in the middle of a sandbank – which we wisely avoided to avoid getting stuck a third time – we saw a dozen seals.

They lay around enjoying the sun. Some seals went into the water, dived down and after a short time came out with their heads to look at us like a submarine. When I saw this, I immediately forgot that I had to tow a 500-kilo boat a short time ago.

Conclusion: Although not everything went smoothly on this trip, I would do this boat trip again and again.