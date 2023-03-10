Edited by Du Yu

Recently, a group of promotional posters about the huge subsidy of Hubei Automobile have been screened all over the Internet. Dongfeng Citroen, Dongfeng Peugeot, Dongfeng Nissan, Dongfeng Honda, Dongfeng Fengshen and other brands under Dongfeng Motor have participated in this round of subsidy policies. It ranges from 5,000 yuan to 90,000 yuan.

With the Dongfeng series “out of the circle”, other car companies are also trying to borrow a wave of “Dongfeng”, and the price war in the auto market is imminent. Some netizens even ridiculed that some 4S stores are like vegetable markets, which shows how popular they are.

BYD responds to whether to join the price war: Make strategic considerations based on its own situation

According to BYD (SZ002594, stock price 244.03 yuan, market value 710.41 billion yuan) official Weibo news on March 9, a special limited-time marketing campaign will be launched from March 10 to March 31, 2023.If you place an order for the Song PLUS car series, you can enjoy a discount of 88 yuan for a deduction of 6,888 yuan for the purchase of a car.

Image source: BYD Auto Weibo

This morning, a reporter from China Business News called BYD as an investor, and the relevant staff replied that promotional activities will help increase short-term orders. Regarding whether they will join the price war, the staff believes thatBYD will make strategic considerations based on its own situation。

As of noon on March 10, BYD reported 244.03 yuan per share, a decrease of 4.70%, with a market value of 710.41 billion yuan.

BMW China Response: The market guide price has not changed

According to Red Star News, recently, BMW’s pure electric sedan, the BMW i3, was exposed to vigorous promotions.

Image source: Photo by reporter Zhang Jian

On March 9, the Red Star Capital Bureau called BMW dealers in the above-mentioned provinces and cities, and the other party said: “This is fake news!”The dealer said,At present, the discount of BMW i3 dealers is between 80,000 yuan and 90,000 yuan.”

In addition, a salesperson at a BMW 4S store said, “We do have an event, and it was just launched in March.new energycar, there is an additional replacement subsidy of 6,000 yuan. “

On the evening of the 9th, in response to the “BMW price reduction” reported on the Internet, the staff of BMW China‘s public relations department responded to Zhongxin Jingwei, saying that “BMW’s market guidance price has not changed.”

“Dealers have their own pricing freedom, but they need to check with the dealer for details.” BMW China PR staff said.

It is understood that the current official guide price of BMW i3 is RMB 353,900 to RMB 413,900, and the public quotation from dealers is RMB 303,900 to RMB 333,900. The Red Star Capital Bureau learned that the preferential policies of BMW are different in different regions and time periods, and the preferential policies in the north, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen are smaller than those in the southwestern region. In January this year, the configuration of the BMW i3 eDrive35L was adjusted, and the guide price was raised by 4,000 yuan from February 1.

Starting from March, the domestic auto market will gradually enter a period of steady growth

On March 8, the latest data released by the Passenger Federation showed that in February, domestic retail sales of passenger vehicles in the narrow sense were 1.39 million units, a year-on-year increase of 10.4% and a month-on-month increase of 7.5%.

According to data from the Passenger Federation, in February, domestic retail sales of luxury cars were 200,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 23% and a month-on-month increase of 8%.

In February, domestic self-owned brand passenger car retail sales were 710,000 units, an increase of 29% year-on-year and a month-on-month increase of 12%, continuing to lead the domestic passenger car market; its retail share for the month was 51.1%, an increase of 7 percentage points year-on-year. From January to February, the cumulative share of retail sales of domestic independent brands was 50%, an increase of 5.4 percentage points compared to the same period in 2021.

Regarding the outstanding performance of self-owned brand passenger cars in February, Cui Dongshu analyzed that this is mainly due to the significant increase in the new energy vehicle market and the export market, and the outstanding performance of the transformation and upgrading of leading traditional car companies. BYD, Changan Automobile, Geely Automobile, Chery Automobile and other traditional automakers have significantly increased their market share.

“Without the influence of low sales during the Spring Festival holiday in January this year, the performance of the domestic passenger car market in February was stronger than that in January, showing the characteristics of post-holiday (Spring Festival) recovery growth.” Secretary of the National Passenger Car Market Information Association Director Cui Dongshu said,Starting from March, the domestic auto market will gradually enter a period of steady growth.

“Although the current sales data of domestic passenger vehicles is relatively bright (such as new energy vehicles and export volumes showing high growth), it is still relatively difficult for the domestic traditional fuel vehicle market, with intensified competition in the industry and enhanced substitution effects of new energy vehicles, etc. It has brought great pressure to major auto companies.” Cui Dongshu believes that the domestic auto market is facing a period of great transformation pains.

