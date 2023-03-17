



On March 17th, BYD Auto announced on its official Weibo account that 8,196 orders were placed for the Han and Tang dual flagship Champion Edition on the day it was launched, including the Han EV Champion Edition and Tang DM-i Champion Edition.

BYD recently held the Han and Tang dual flagship super conference, and officially released the 2023 Han EV Champion Edition model, with a price range of 209,800 to 299,800 yuan.It adopts the “Dragon Face” design language, matches with Chinese tail lights, and adds a glacier blue paint color.The new car is equipped with a 15.6-inch adaptive rotating pad, which supports NFC car keys for mobile phones, wireless charging for mobile phones, wide temperature range and high-efficiency heat pump air conditioners, and independent zone ambient lights.

In terms of power, the 2023 Han EV Champion Edition offers single-motor and dual-motor versions. Among them, the single-motor model has three power versions: the 506-kilometer version has a drive motor with a maximum power of 150 kW and a peak torque of 310 Nm; the 605-kilometer version has a drive motor with a maximum power of 168 kW and a peak torque of 350 Nm; the 715-kilometer version has a drive motor The maximum power is 180 kW and the peak torque is 350 Nm.

In addition, the dual-motor model system has a maximum power of 380 kW and a combined torque of 700 Nm, of which the front motor has a maximum power of 180 kW and a peak torque of 350 Nm, and the rear motor has a maximum power of 200 kW and a peak torque of 350 Nm. CLTC (IT Home Note: The cruising range of China‘s light-duty vehicles is 610km.

In terms of chassis, the Han EV Champion Edition is equipped with front MacPherson + rear multi-link independent suspension, front-wheel drive models are equipped with FSD variable damping suspension as standard, four-wheel drive models are equipped with DiSus-C intelligent electronic control active suspension, and the suspension The arm and knuckle materials have been changed from iron to aluminum alloy.

BYD Tang DM-i Champion Edition has a new price range of 209,800 to 233,800 yuan. It has optimized and upgraded the configuration, added glacier blue paint, upgraded aluminum alloy suspension, FSD variable damping suspension and other configurations.

BYD Tang DM-i Champion Edition inherits the BYD Dragon Face family-style design language. The vehicle adopts designs such as the dancing dragon waistline and the suspended Dragon Crystal LED headlights. The main change is the new Glacier Blue paint color. In addition, The new car also adopts a new rim shape, the tire specification is upgraded from 245/45 R20 to 255/50 R20, and it is equipped with silent tires as standard. In terms of size, the length, width and height of Tang DM-i Champion Edition are 4870/1950/1725 mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2820 mm. The body data is consistent with the current model.

In terms of interior, the new car offers three color schemes, among which the premium model is equipped with a red rabbit brown interior, and the honor and privilege 7-seater versions come standard with a golden scale orange interior. And the exclusive type can be equipped with a 6-seater layout, and the interior is also upgraded to the sky gray color scheme. In terms of technological configuration, the new car is equipped with DiLink 4.0 intelligent network connection system 5G version, HiFi-level customized Dynaudio audio, full-scene intelligent voice, DiPilot intelligent driving assistance system, etc.

In terms of power, the new car continues to be equipped with Xiaoyun plug-in hybrid turbocharged 1.5TI high-efficiency engine and EHS electric hybrid system. The comprehensive fuel consumption per 100 kilometers is 5.5L in the state of power loss, the pure electric cruising range is 112km, and the comprehensive cruising range is 1050km.

In terms of chassis, the new car has also been upgraded. All models are equipped with FSD variable damping and vibration reduction, and the materials of the control arm, trailing arm, swing arm and steering knuckle are changed from iron to aluminum alloy. The FSD frequency variable damping shock absorber can automatically adjust the damping force according to the change of the road surface, flexibly adapt to complex and diverse road conditions, and bring better driving experience.



