Byd, Chinese cars designed for Europeans Electric, hi-tech and built with care

Beyond expectations. This is the first comment after about thirty kilometers behind the wheel of the Byd Atto 3. Fifth Chinese car manufacturer and first in the electrified sector, but also third battery manufacturer in the world, Byd is preparing for a landing in Italy which will see the The compact Dolphin and the Seal and Han sedans also arrived.

Built on the e-Platform 3.0 modular platform, the Byd Atto 3 is powered by a 60.48 kW iron-lithium-phosphate battery pack capable of guaranteeing a range of 420 km ensured by the Blade Battery accumulator. It is a cell-to-pack battery, not made in modules to be assembled but in the form of blades and combined with the heat pump. Byd’s 204 horsepower 8-in-1 electric powertrain connected with front wheel drive integrates vehicle control unit, battery management system, power distribution unit, drive motor, motor controller, the transmission, DC-DC and the on-board charger.

Vertical or horizontal display? Byd solves the dilemma with the swivel screen and is a clever and original idea that pleases everyone

Stylistically, the Atto 3 is a set of lines already seen, as is increasingly the case in the C-segment SUV segment, but overall the result is pleasant. On board stands out the maxi central 15.6 “screen (12.8” on the Active and Comfort versions) capable of rotating 90 degrees via a command on the steering wheel or via the touch screen from where you can manage the excellent navigation system. ‘infotainment. Added to this is a small 5” screen in front of the driver, replicating what has already been seen on the Volkswagen ID.3. Equipped with Over the Air technology, during the European presentation of the car we waited about 30 minutes to complete an update that added Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the on-board equipment. Curious is the choice of pockets for storing objects on the seats, made with 3 guitar-effect taut strings capable of playing.

Driven for about 50 km on a mixed route between hills and highways, the Byd Atto3 showed good general behaviour. Overall, the judgment is more than satisfactory, thanks to the European components present such as the braking system developed by Brembo and Bosch. Among the aspects to be reviewed are the setting of the shock absorbers devoted more to comfort and the noise level during motorway journeys. We didn’t like the driving position and the comfort is questionable for the type of seat chosen, sporty with integrated headrest, not suitable for all sizes. Prices not yet communicated but probably slightly higher than those of the Spanish market where they start from 41,700 euros for the Active version and reach 44,700 euros for the Design.

The Dolphin, 4.70 meters long and declared rival of the Volkswagen ID.3. It will be available for order in June from over 30,000 euros and will be able to travel up to 427 km

Moving on to the Dolphin, if the first contact on the track was too short to provide useful information, on paper it seems like an interesting product thanks to the 427 km combined with a price of around 35,000 euros and a lot of technology on board. The 530 hp Seal, on the other hand, is preparing to challenge the Model 3, both in terms of range and performance.