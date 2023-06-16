Byd debuts in Italy with the electric flagship Han. Here is our proof

Listen to the audio version of the article

Translated from English, the acronym BYD means Build Your Dreams. Byd follows this dictate which it also sticks on the tails of its cars by adding the Italian market to those in which it is already present in Europe. Like it or not, it is the umpteenth testimony of the initiative, or if we want of the aggressiveness, with which some Chinese manufacturers intend to take root in our parts.

Byd Han, range and dealers expand in a few months

Byd pursues this goal by relying on five factors. It is the manufacturer that, adding plug-in and full-electric models, produces the most electrified cars in the world, it is the brand that sells the most electric cars after Tesla, it is among the world‘s leading battery producers, designs and develops as well as produces technologies for cars electrified in-house and, finally, looks outside China with a style center led by Europeans, with prestigious pedigrees built in the premium world. The brand makes its debut in Italy, opening stores in Milan, Brescia, Verona, Turin and Florence these days. But the story is just beginning, because the commercial debut starts with three large distribution groups well established throughout Italy ready to grow their sales points quickly and to which other dealers will then be added with whom negotiations are underway. Moral of the story: the stores will become fifty within a year and a half.

Byd Han, in the flagship the largest format of shareable technologies

The brand lands in Italy by marketing the medium-sized crossover Act 3 that Il Sole 24 Ore Motori24 recently tested (4.45 meters long with 204 horsepower and on sale starting at 42,000 euros in three trim levels) and the Han flagship. In the coming months, the Dolphin compact sedan will be added, which will be offered starting at 31,000 euros with a powertrain of 95, 176 and 204 horsepower, as well as the large Seal sedan. All of these BYDs use, almost entirely, home-developed and manufactured technologies, including semi-conductors. Starting from the e-Platform 3.0 modular architecture which can support models with sizes ranging, precisely from the compact to the large and which rationally integrates single or twin-engine batteries and powertrains. Blade Battery batteries are of the cell-to-pack type, made in blade-shaped modules that determine a flat and elongated layout that integrates into the e-Platform, combined with heat pumps and have passed the strictest tests for these components: from that of crushing to those of bending and perforation up to that of extreme overheating. Powertrains are compact as they are of the 8-in-1 type because, regardless of power peaks, they integrate the vehicle control unit, battery management, energy distribution unit, traction motor and its controller, transmission, AC/DC converter and on-board charger. The BYDs also incorporate level 2 semi-assisted driving technologies and the function for transferring energy to external devices.

Byd Han, the X-ray of the flagship

4.99 meters long, 1.91 meters wide, 1.49 meters high and with a wheelbase of 2.92 meters, the Han compares itself with sedans such as the BMW i5, the Hyundai Ioniq 6, the Mercedes Eqe and the Tesla Model S. This Byd is powered by a twin-engine propulsion system, which obviously also generates four-wheel drive, with 517 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque, which pushes it up to 180 per hour (self-limited) and 100 per hour in 3″9, at against a declared consumption of 18.5 kWh/100 km in the combined cycle and 14.6 kWh/100 km in the urban one. The 85.4 kWh battery promises distances of up to 521 kilometers in the mixed cycle and up to 662 kilometers in the city and can be recharged from 120 kW direct current systems from 30 to 80% in half an hour.

Bid Han, veste all’europea

Han has a line that falls within the canons of European tastes thanks to the pencil of the German Wolfgang Egger (in the past head of design for Alfa Romeo, Audi and Lamborghini, just to name a few brands). The Han line is streamlined to the full advantage of the aerodynamics as evidenced by the cx of 0.23, balanced and without excesses that deteriorate the cleanliness of the design. The silhouette is slender, the front and rear and sides are defined by the encounter between concave and convex surfaces which strengthen the body of the car, but without falling into the redundant. On side B, together with the identification writing, the Han also hoists the 3.9S, which flaunts how long it takes to reach 100 hours.