Byd Dolphin, the Chinese electric car worth 35,000 euros and 427 km of autonomy

Not just Chinese electric SUVs. The Byd Dolphin is preparing to become one of the Chinese manufacturer’s best-selling models, thanks to its compact dimensions combined with family-sized space on board and a range of 427 kilometres. Made on the e-Platform 3.0 platform. There Dolphin World (in Italian dolphin) will arrive in Europe in the autumn of 2023, is equipped with front-wheel drive, has a battery Blade with chemistry al lithium iron phosphate and technology Cell-to-Pack and prepares to challenge the Volkswagen ID.3. Price not yet communicated but indicatively from 35,000 euros for the version with 60 kWh battery.

Byd Dolphin dimensions and interior

How long is the Chinese car Byd Dolphin? The Asian compact declares a length of 4,290 mm, a width of 1,770 mm (with the rear-view mirrors open), a height of 1,570 mm and a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. There is good space on board for the occupants, while the load capacity ranges from 345 liters to 1,310 liters with the seats folded. The top-of-the-range versions have a panoramic sunroof made with double-layer gray glass with high acoustic resistance and thermal insulation.

The screen stands out in the center of the dashboard touch screen revolving, following what has already been seen on the Act 3 but with slightly more compact dimensions. Overall, the quality of the materials is more satisfactory, quickly assessed during the first contact on the track in Spain, despite some style lapses. Assuming that these were pre-series cars, the precision of the couplings and the quality of the paintwork also need to be reviewed. Quickly tested on the track, the type of test chosen by the Chinese manufacturer (with a length of less than one km) showed a certain lightness of the rear end in the release phases.

Byd Dolphin, autonomy and data sheet

The Dolphin World there is a’combined range of 427 km with Wltp approval. The charging power is 11 kW AC three-phase. The 100kW DC charger it can recharge the battery from 30% to 80% in just 29 minutes. The Chinese compact is also equipped with VtoL, so the car battery can easily charge external devices with a power output of 3.3 kW.

To charge the batteries you can use a direct current column (DC) until 88 kW of power, alternatively you can load it in alternating current (AC) a 11 kW. There is also a standard high-efficiency integrated heat pump as standard. Thanks to this direct cooling and heating system of the battery compartment, the thermal efficiency increases up to 15% in winter. This system exploits the residual heat of the surrounding environment, of the kinematic chain, of the passenger compartment and even of the batteries themselves, guaranteeing the best operation from the hottest to the coldest temperatures.