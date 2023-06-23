Byd Dolphin: this is how the Chinese electric compact for about 30 thousand euros looks like

Listen to the audio version of the article

BYD, an acronym for Build Your Deams, is the Chinese giant manufacturer of electric vehicles that made its debut in Italy a few days ago, making the Atto3 and Han models already available, joined by Dolphin and Seal in a static preview. And precisely BYD Dolphin is an object of interest and of which all the details are revealed.

e-Platform e design Ocean Aesthetics

BYD Dolphin is a compact C-segment and is the first model in the Ocean series and the first to adopt the BYD “Ocean Aesthetics” design concept which gives it a distinctive and elegant look. In fact, its name is no coincidence: the lines of the car figuratively and creatively represent a dolphin. Seven color combinations are available. The dimensions are compact and the proportions are characterized by short overhangs and a long wheelbase. The car is 4,290 mm long and 1,770 mm wide (including the rear view mirrors), the wheelbase is 2,700 mm optimized to guarantee space and comfort on board. The vehicle height reaches 1,570 mm. The basis is BYD’s intelligent e-Platform 3.0 platform, the same used for Atto3, which guarantees maximum system efficiency and integrated vehicle intelligence. 8-in-1 electric powertrain integrates vehicle control unit, battery management system, power distribution unit, traction motor, motor controller, transmission, DC converter -DC and on-board charger. This deep integration ensures 89% system efficiency.

Interior: Extensive use of vegan materials

Dolphin can accommodate up to five passengers on board. The seats are sporty and ergonomically designed made of vegan leather. The front seats are heated and electrically adjustable in six ways (driver) and four ways (front passenger). The rear seats can be split in the 60:40 proportions and allow the luggage compartment to be expanded from 345 to 1,310 liters when the backrests are folded down. The cabin of the Dolphin features over 20 practical and flexible storage compartments for daily commuting. The trunk can easily fit four standard 20-inch (50cm) suitcases. The infotainment system features Android Auto and Apple Car Play protocols wirelessly and with over-the-air updates.

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery: BYD’s nearly 30-year experience

BYD’s story can help to better understand the reason for the technologies used by the Chinese giant for its cars. In fact, the company was founded in 1995 as a manufacturer of rechargeable batteries and has grown to now boast a diversified business that includes automobile manufacturing (since 2003), rail transport, new energy and electronics, with over 30 industrial plants in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary and India. Therefore, the Dolphin model offers Blade Battery Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries, which means they are cobalt-free, use Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) as the cathode material which offers a much higher level of safety than conventional batteries. traditional lithium ion. Furthermore, LFP has inherently excellent thermal stability and, in addition to being ultra-safe and durable, the Blade battery does not compromise on performance, offering high power density with the advantage of ultra-low power consumption .

Four setups and different power levels

The Dolphin offers two battery capacity cuts: immediately available is the 60.4 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate and 44.9 kWh (from the first quarter of 2024). There are four versions and for each there are ad hoc engines: the Active version has a 44.9 kWh battery combined with a 70 kW (95 hp) motor and can be charged in alternating current up to 7 kW and in current continuous up to 60kW; Boost has a 44.9 kWh battery and 130 kW (176 hp) motor. Compared to the Active it adds 17-inch wheels and multi-link rear suspension; Comfort, 60.4 kWh battery and 150 kW (204 hp) engine. The declared range is 427 km and the direct current recharge takes place at 88 kW (from 30 to 80% in 29 minutes), while the alternating current recharge reaches a maximum of 11 kW; finally, the Design version proposes the same technical specifications as the Comfort, adding the panoramic roof, the VtoL cable, the rear privacy glass and wireless charging for smartphones.