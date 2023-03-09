The first spy photos of BYD’s “F brand” new car have been exposed, and the internal code is SF. According to related news, the new car will adopt brand-new hybrid technology, and its off-road performance will be comparable to that of the Mercedes-Benz G Class. The price may be 400,000 to 600,000 yuan.

From the spy photos, compared with previous BYD products, the new car has a tougher appearance and outline. According to information provided by people familiar with the matter, the length of the new car is close to 5 meters, and the wheelbase will reach the level of 2.8 meters.

The information disclosed at the same time also shows that the new car will be equipped with BYD’s new hybrid power system, and it is not an extended-range technology route transmitted by the Internet. The new hybrid system will continue the technical advantages of DM-i and DM-p, with a comprehensive battery life of 1,200 kilometers and a maximum power of over 500 kilowatts. Power is also only 430 kW. BYD’s advantages and ambitions can be seen from the power.

BYD’s “F brand” will be positioned between “Tengshi” and “Looking Up”, focusing on personalization and multi-category. The launch of the “F” brand will also help BYD to complete the coverage of the global product line “from home to luxury, from mass to personalization”.

For more original and hot auto information, please pay attention to 58 Auto Wechat ID: wubache