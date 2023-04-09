According to the news of Fast Technology on April 9,The iPhone NFC digital key installed on BYD Han models has been launched, and the price is 1599 yuan.

The currently supported models include Han EV Creation Edition, Han DM-i, and Han DM-p, and the number of subsequent models is still increasing.

It is understood that most models of BYD have built-in NFC chips in the left rearview mirror, and users can unlock NFC through a variety of Android phones and smart watches.

Prior to March 8,BYD announced that it has opened the NFC digital key function of iPhone and Apple Watch, and the first batch of models supports two models of Corvette 07 and 2023 Dolphin.

Supported iPhone: iPhone XS and newer models, and the system is iOS 15.0 and later.

Supported Apple Watch: Apple Watch Series 5 and newer models, and the system meets WatchOS 8 and later system versions.

After using this function, the car owner no longer needs to carry the physical key with him, but only needs to use the mobile device with the NFC digital key function to lightly touch the NFC logo on the outside rearview mirror of the driver to quickly unlock and lock the vehicle. The operation can still be completed even when the vehicle is without electricity or network.

In addition, car owners can quickly share with family and friends through iMessage.