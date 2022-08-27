Listen to the audio version of the article

Born in 1995 as a manufacturer of BYD batteries, a Chinese brand without (apparently) state participation and with a past as a BMW cloner with a lot of copied logo), it is preparing to enter the difficult European electric car market. And it does so by bringing three models to the Old Continent that cover as many segments, in practice those where the battle is most heated. From its BYD boasts the possibility of building the car in its entirety: motors, batteries, control units and, above all, chips are produced in house. A nice competitive advantage that should put some salt on the tail of the most established brands in the Old Continent which, as is well known, are struggling with obvious supply problems.

For this entry with great fanfare, BYD has previewed to the press the three cars that will be officially unveiled at the Paris Motor Show scheduled from 18 to 23 October. To tell the truth, the Chinese giant (which boasts some 290,000 employees and 27,000 patents) is already present in Europe with two assets. The first and which sees it involved in several countries is for the production (in Hungary) and marketing of electric buses with some of these already circulating on the streets of Messina and Turin. The second “European presence” concerns the launch in 2021 of the Tang SUV in Norway, the nation chosen for a first approach to the European market of passenger vehicles. A first step that already sees it as a protagonist, given that the data released speak of 2,200 vehicles delivered, for a price of around 60 thousand euros. A cost that however does not include the VAT that will be applied when it arrives in Italy. And it is precisely on this aspect that the situation becomes a bit nebulous. No price has been announced, but only that BYD has chosen the first countries where the three new cars on tap will circulate. These will be Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands and Israel and all should be up and running by the end of this year. To follow (it is not clear when) it will be the turn of Germany, Austria and the UK. A third step also foresees the arrival in the Spanish, Portuguese and, finally, Italian markets. Assuming a certain year of landing on our soil is very difficult.

In BYD I have all been very vague, even the new country manager Italino, the Milanese Gianmaria Adamo (formerly Tesla and Porsche) has not biased in the least on a prediction at least hypothetical. At least, hopefully, the goal is not to go beyond 2024.

As mentioned, the debut in Europe has already coincided with the Tang SUV to which the Han sedan and the compact SUV for the C Atto 3 band will be added. more suitable for the Italian market (pending the price …).

In addition to the three new cars, BYD comes to Europe with a new battery, called the Blade Battery. This, as can be seen from the name, is particularly flat and elongated, and made with a mix of lithium, phosphate and iron, therefore without cobalt. A very different choice from the lithium-ion batteries that power most electric cars on the road. In addition to offering better efficiency, BYD also describes it as a much safer system than today’s module batteries.