BYD launches Yangwang, the Chinese premium sub-brand

BYD to conquer Europe. The Chinese giant is already present in some countries of the Old Continent and will probably enter the Italian market in 2023.

Meanwhile, BYD unveiled two new models of the premium sub-brand Yangwang and its core technology known as the e4 platform on which all vehicles of the brand will be based. The first to be presented are the U8 SUV and the U9 all-electric supercar, both with a price of around 1 million RMB (about 130,000 euros).

Yangwang: the game chenger in the luxury car market

The Yangwang logo is inspired by the Chinese oracle bone (meaning electricity) inscription. As one of the oldest and most recognizable hieroglyphs in the world, “电” witnessed the evolution of electricity, echoing the persistent progress of human civilization. Inspired by the oracle bone inscription, Yangwang hopes to continue to probe into the unknown with curiosity and courage, to steadily advance into the future of automotive technology.

In the future, Yangwang will continue to lead BYD’s technical innovations, boldly face the challenges posed by technology, constantly redraw the boundaries of NEV (new energy vehicle) technologies, and commercialize the fruits of its research and developments into outstanding new products. With the aspiration to offer customers an extraordinary level of safety, sensational performance and an impressive driving experience, Yangwang aims to become the game changer of the luxury car market.

e4 platform: the platform for Yangwang signature models

The e4 Platform is the starting point of the new Yangwang brand. The e4 is a propulsion system with four independent motors mass-produced in China and designed to ensure maximum safety. Compared with conventional vehicles, it can precisely adjust the dynamics of the four wheels thanks to the independent control of the four motors.

