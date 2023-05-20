BYD, Nio and Co. – the 5 most important electric car brands from China

The Yangwang U9, a sporty electric car from the fleet of the Chinese manufacturer BYD. picture alliance / CFOTO | CFOTO

Electric cars made in China are now exported to Europe and beyond. They are also about to hit the US market. China‘s push into clean energy technologies has given the country an advantage in this area. BYD, Nio, Wuling, Xpeng and Zeekr are some of the main Chinese brands.

China, the world‘s largest car market, is now also a major manufacturing country with increasing export figures. The Asian giant owes its lead in electric cars to a push into clean powertrain technologies, including in the transportation sector.

“China recognized the potential of electric vehicles 15 years ago and since then has invested enormous resources in building a competitive ecosystem for electric vehicles,” explains the insurance group Allianz in a new one research paper. According to Allianz, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers have a competitive advantage in “almost all aspects” of the battery electric vehicle value chain.

Chinese electric vehicles are already being exported to Europe – sales of electric cars on the continent reached a record 4.4 million units in 2022, which accounts for almost half of all new registrations, observers from the Alliance note in their report. Industry experts are sure that affordable Chinese electric cars will soon arrive in the competitive US market.

With China stepping up its entry into the global EV market, here are five key Chinese EV brands you should know about:

1. Warren Buffett-backed BYD is a top challenger for Tesla

BYD – short for “Build Your Dreams” – is competing with US manufacturer Tesla to become the producer with the world‘s best-selling electric cars.

BYD is already the market leader in China. The manufacturer is owned by the legendary investor Warren Buffett supports and has recently expanded its international business. The company is now not only represented in Germany, but also in Norway, Denmark, Great Britain, Thailand and Australia.

BYD prices can be extremely competitive. Last month at the Shanghai auto show, the company unveiled a $11,000 hatchback called the Seagull, which Tim Levin told our US colleagues at Insider as “ridiculously cheap” designated. In comparison, the price starts for a Tesla Model 3 in Germany at just under 42,000 euros.

Still, Buffett seems to think Tesla could have an advantage over BYD. His company Berkshire Hathaway has reduced its stake in the Chinese electric carmaker because it doesn’t want to compete with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Buffett said at the investment firm’s annual shareholder meeting just over two weeks ago.

2. Nio, a premium EV brand, says it won’t engage in Tesla’s price war

The EC 6 from Nio. Getty Images / VCG

Nio is a relatively young electric car company headquartered in Shanghai, founded in 2014. The startup is known for its intelligent premium electric cars – and its cars can be loud CNBC even be more expensive than Teslas.

Prices for a mid-size Nio ES7 SUV start at €73,900 – a Tesla Model Y is currently around €45,000 following Tesla’s relentless price cuts this year.

Although priced in the premium segment, Nio has seen a 33 percent increase in vehicle sales in the past year – but the company is still in the red. Nio’s full-year 2022 operating loss was 15.6 billion Chinese yuan, or $2.3 billion, according to the company’s financial reports.

“We will certainly not engage in the price war,” said William Li, CEO of Nio, in an interview with CNBC in April. Li agreed Heisethat the company intends to enter the US market by 2025.

Although Nio is not yet represented on the US market, the manufacturer already offers its cars in Germany and other European countries.

3. Wuling is known for a mini electric car that even surpasses Tesla in China

Wuling, a brand owned by a joint venture between General Motors, China‘s SAIC Motors and Liuzhou Wuling Motors, is known for the Hongguang Mini, a tiny electric car that even surpassed Tesla in China in 2021.

According to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, the Hongguang Mini was the best-selling electric vehicle in China in 2022, selling over 550,000 units. The starting price for a Hongguang Mini in 2021 was $4,500. It is almost three meters long and about one and a half meters wide. By comparison, a Fiat 500 is about 12 feet long — but the Hongguang Mini has the same cargo space as the Fiat.

A newer version of Wuling’s compact car, the $5,500 Wuling Air, is now being sold worldwide and is dominating EV sales in Indonesia, according to a February 2023 Rest of World report. The news site described the Wuling Air as a “tiny, comically square car”.

4. Zeekr from Geely is only two years old but already has international ambitions

Zeekr is an electric vehicle brand owned by private Chinese auto giant Geely, which bought Swedish brand Volvo in 2010. Only founded in 2021, Zeeker already has international ambitions.

In April this year, Zeekr announced that it plans to sell the newly launched SUV-like Zeekr X and Zeekr 001 sedan in Western Europe Reuters reported. The electric car manufacturer did not give a timetable for its plans.

The $27,000 Zeekr X even has facial recognition software to unlock the vehicle. And owners can also have a refrigerator installed in the vehicle, Andy An, Zeekr’s CEO, said at an event, according to Reuters.

The company aims to bring 40,000 Zeekr X cars to the Chinese market this year, with first domestic deliveries due to start in June, according to An.

And despite Zeekr being backed by a major automaker, the company still lags behind its EV competitors in the Chinese market.

Zeekr sold just 15,234 of its existing models in the first quarter of 2023 — half of the 31,000 vehicles Nio sold and just a tenth of what Tesla sold in the same period, Reuters reported.

5. Xpeng wants to ship half of the vehicles it produces to countries outside of China

Guangzhou-based electric car maker Xpeng Motors is aggressively expanding in Europe, starting with Norway in December 2020.

Since then, the Alibaba-backed automaker has opened branches and established dealership networks in the continent, where sales of new-energy vehicles are soaring.

Brian Gu, Vice President and Chairman of Xpeng, accepted in November 2021 CNBCthat the company wants to deliver half of its vehicles to countries outside of China. He did not give a time frame for this goal.

“As a company focused on global opportunities, we want to achieve a long-term balance between half the supplies coming from China and half coming from abroad,” Gu told the channel.

In February, Xpeng launched an SUV and a sports sedan that can be ordered in Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands.

Xpeng’s global push aligns with Beijing’s goal for the country’s two top EV makers to sell 10 percent of their vehicles overseas by 2025, according to the “South China Morning Post‘ reported in October 2018. Beijing did not name any companies.

This article has been translated from English. You can find the original here.