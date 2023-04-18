Home » BYD overtakes Volkswagen as the new leader in China
BYD overtakes Volkswagen as the new leader in China

The brand Volkswagenwhich has been active in China for nearly four decades, has relinquished the top spot in terms of sales on the Chinese market to its native rival, China‘s favorite Warren Buffett BYD. Meanwhile, let us recall that China is the largest automotive market in the world, with over 20 million cars sold per year.

Auto, China: BYD is the new market leader

For the first time since the 1980s, the VW brand was overtaken by the new number one, the Chinese BYD. The Shenzhen-based group, which produces only battery-powered cars and plug-in hybrids, in which the Berkshire Hathaway of Buffett, would have sold approx 13.000 more vehicles in the first quarter than the German giant. According to Bloomberg reports.

VW sales fell by more than 10% this year onlyyes 4.2 million of vehicles in 2019 a 3.2 million in 2022.

“The technological advances being made there are truly outstanding,” said Oliver Blume, VW’s chief executive, during the company’s earnings presentation in March. “This is a big challenge.”

The trend was accelerated by the rapid growth of battery-powered vehicles, electric cars and plug-in hybrids reaching a 40% share of the Chinese market in 2023. According to reports from Il Sole 24 Ore, BYD would have sold around 441.000 units in the first quarter of the year, or +68% compared to 2021. The deliveries of VW, which just yesterday presented its new electric luxury sedan at the Shanghai Motor Show, the ID.7 from 700 km of autonomydecreased by 14% to 428,000 cars.

See also  2023 begins: here are the macro appointments

In addition, BYD’s profit, backed by Warren Buffett, more than quintupled last year, equal to $2.4 billion. There is a good chance that the company will become the top Chinese car brand by December 2023 thus placing VW’s long leadership.

VW, we need to speed up on the times

Just today at the Shanghai Motor Show, Volkswagen said it will invest 1 billion euros in a new research facility in Hefei aimed at reduce development time by about a third.

“We have to get faster,” Ralf Brandstaetter, CEO of VW China, said in February. “The market requires pace.”

The growing ranks of software engineers in China have helped domestic rivals surpass VW in emerging technologies. For example, Xpeng focuses on self-driving technology which, in his view, are better than Tesla’s at least on Chinese roads.

While the coupes, sedans and SUVs of Nio, another Chinese manufacturer, are equipped with a robot, called Nomi with an animated face that can be programmed to entertain children in the back seat by waving, winking and making funny expressions.
Parents can use the function to adjust the temperature or open the windows by voice command.

