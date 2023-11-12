Byd Seal and Dolphin: the road test: how the Chinese electric cars that challenge Tesla and VW are made and how they fare

Listen to the audio version of the article

BYD is a car brand that officially entered the Italian market by presenting four cars in about four months. The Chinese brand Byd, acronym for Build Your Dreams, was born in 1995, based in Shenzhen, as a battery manufacturer, of which it is the second largest producer in the world: one smartphone in five has a battery with the Byd brand.

Looking at the automobile business, BYD has exported its models to 53 countries. In Europe it started in Norway in 2021. Its fully electric vehicles are currently on the road in over 400 cities in more than 70 countries.

Byd: landing in Italy

In Italy Byd began its adventure with the first “Pioneer store” in Piazza Duomo 18, behind the cathedral, with the Autotorino group. Others are expected in strategic areas: Bergamo and Tavernerio (Como) for Lombardy, Modena for Emilia-Romagna and Tavagnacco (Udine) for Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Veneto. There are four models currently in the range for Italy: the Atto3 compact SUV (prices starting from 41,900 euros) and the Han luxury sedan (from 70 thousand euros), which are joined by the new compact Dolphin (price from 30 thousand euros) and the Seal D segment coupé sports sedan (from 45- 55 thousand euros).

Seal World

Features of Byd models

We tried the Seal and Dolphin models. All the cars in the BYD range share the use of a battery called blade battery which is based on LFP technology, Lithium Iron Phosphate which offers high levels of safety, durability and performance at low costs, also thanks to excellent high thermal stability and, significantly for the environment, there is no cobalt.

Added to this, for the first time on Seal, is BYD Cell-to-Body (CTB) technology, meaning the battery becomes a structural element of the car itself.

