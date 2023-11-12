Home » Byd Seal and Dolphin: the road test: how the Chinese electric cars that challenge Tesla and VW are made and how they fare
Business

Byd Seal and Dolphin: the road test: how the Chinese electric cars that challenge Tesla and VW are made and how they fare

by admin
Byd Seal and Dolphin: the road test: how the Chinese electric cars that challenge Tesla and VW are made and how they fare

Listen to the audio version of the article

BYD is a car brand that officially entered the Italian market by presenting four cars in about four months. The Chinese brand Byd, acronym for Build Your Dreams, was born in 1995, based in Shenzhen, as a battery manufacturer, of which it is the second largest producer in the world: one smartphone in five has a battery with the Byd brand.

Looking at the automobile business, BYD has exported its models to 53 countries. In Europe it started in Norway in 2021. Its fully electric vehicles are currently on the road in over 400 cities in more than 70 countries.

Byd: landing in Italy

In Italy Byd began its adventure with the first “Pioneer store” in Piazza Duomo 18, behind the cathedral, with the Autotorino group. Others are expected in strategic areas: Bergamo and Tavernerio (Como) for Lombardy, Modena for Emilia-Romagna and Tavagnacco (Udine) for Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Veneto. There are four models currently in the range for Italy: the Atto3 compact SUV (prices starting from 41,900 euros) and the Han luxury sedan (from 70 thousand euros), which are joined by the new compact Dolphin (price from 30 thousand euros) and the Seal D segment coupé sports sedan (from 45- 55 thousand euros).

Seal World

Features of Byd models

We tried the Seal and Dolphin models. All the cars in the BYD range share the use of a battery called blade battery which is based on LFP technology, Lithium Iron Phosphate which offers high levels of safety, durability and performance at low costs, also thanks to excellent high thermal stability and, significantly for the environment, there is no cobalt.

See also  Bills, with PPA for 3,700 energy-intensive companies saving 2.6 billion in 3 years

Added to this, for the first time on Seal, is BYD Cell-to-Body (CTB) technology, meaning the battery becomes a structural element of the car itself.

You may also like

Tech Industry Eyes AI Development as Job Cuts...

Family wealth, increased by 80 billion in 2023:...

Lease an Opel Mokka privately – drive it...

How long to keep bills, receipts and receipts?

Leasing an electric car for less than 200...

Luxury Brands at Discount Prices: Nordstrom Rack vs....

Resolution 42 of 02/06/2024 – Authorization to operate...

Stock market podcast: Become a millionaire with 100...

Rider, EU: the agreement on worker protections fails

Hubertus Heil: Pensions should rise faster than inflation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy