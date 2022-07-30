[爱卡汽车 导购 原创]

Since March this year, BYD has officially entered the era of “burning ban”, and has thoroughly implemented the strategy of “two legs, walking in unison” for DM plug-in hybrid and EV pure electric. In order to further enrich the product layout, its Ocean Net series is constantly improving, and has launched the destroyer 05 and the first e3.0 platform model Dolphin. Now, Haiyang.com’s third product, the seal, has finally been launched, and since the pre-sale of the new car, it has received a large number of orders. Today, we will use the article to see which configuration of this popular model is the most worthwhile to start with.

Summary: As another masterpiece of the Ocean series, BYD Seals (parameters|inquiry) all use BYD’s self-developed blade batteries. The standard battery life version is equipped with a 61.4kWh battery pack, and the CLTC cruising range is 550km; the long battery life version and the high-performance version are equipped with The 82.5kWh battery pack has a CLTC cruising range of 700km/650km respectively, which can basically meet a week’s travel and medium and long-distance travel.