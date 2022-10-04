Home Business BYD shares: September new energy vehicle sales of 201,300 units increased by 183.07% year-on-year _ Securities Times
Business

BYD shares: September new energy vehicle sales of 201,300 units increased by 183.07% year-on-year _ Securities Times

by admin
BYD shares: September new energy vehicle sales of 201,300 units increased by 183.07% year-on-year _ Securities Times
</p> <p> BYD shares: September new energy vehicle sales of 201,300 units increased by 183.07% year-on-year _ Securities Times<br /> news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/public.css” />news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/share_style0_16.css” />

news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/css1.css” rel=”stylesheet” type=”text/css” />

Home > News > e company

BYD shares: September new energy vehicle sales of 201,300 units increased by 183.07% year-on-year

2022-10-03 17:59

Source: Securities Times e Company

Securities Times · e company

2022-10-03 17:59

Securities Times e Company News, BYD (01211.HK) disclosed the September 2022 production and sales report on October 3. The monthly sales volume of new energy vehicles was 201,259 units, a year-on-year increase of 183.07%; from January to September, the cumulative sales volume of new energy vehicles was 1,180,054 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 249.56%. The company sold a total of 7,736 new energy passenger vehicles overseas in September 2022. The company’s total installed capacity of new energy vehicle power batteries and energy storage batteries in September 2022 is about 8.61GWh, and the total installed capacity in 2022 is about 57.49GWh.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

  • Securities Times APP
  • WeChat public account



    • 4891802

    BYD shares: September new energy vehicle sales of 201,300 units increased by 183.07% year-on-year

    6885

    e company

    news

    1445

    2022-10-03

    See also  Positive European stock exchanges in the wake of Asia, Tim seeks redemption in Milan

    You may also like

    On the table the hypothesis of extending the...

    Societe Generale launches 10 new fixed-lever Etc /...

    Spectrum Markets and Intermonte offer their individual clients...

    Gas: Eni could take over from Gazprom for...

    Borsa, Milan jumped by 2.3% with Mps and...

    ػغڽʱú̿۸200Ԫ ˢ½17ּ¼_ƾƵ_֤ȯ֮

    The stock exchanges of today 4 October. Europe...

    ú̿۸200Ԫ 17߼¼_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

    Positive start in Europe with all major indices...

    Mps: European Commission communicates commitments to be respected...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy