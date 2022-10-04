Securities Times e Company News, BYD (01211.HK) disclosed the September 2022 production and sales report on October 3. The monthly sales volume of new energy vehicles was 201,259 units, a year-on-year increase of 183.07%; from January to September, the cumulative sales volume of new energy vehicles was 1,180,054 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 249.56%. The company sold a total of 7,736 new energy passenger vehicles overseas in September 2022. The company’s total installed capacity of new energy vehicle power batteries and energy storage batteries in September 2022 is about 8.61GWh, and the total installed capacity in 2022 is about 57.49GWh.