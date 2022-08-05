BYD’s vehicle sales increased by 183.1% year-on-year.

On August 3, BYD announced its latest sales data. Data shows that in July 2022, the company sold a total of 162,530 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 183.1%; passenger car sales were 162,214, a year-on-year increase of 184.7%; DM models sold 81,223 units, and EV models sold 80,991 units. The cumulative sales of new energy vehicles exceeded 2.3 million, and the monthly sales once again hit a record high.

In terms of sales of specific models: BYD Han family models sold 25,849 units in July, with a cumulative sales of over 280,000 units, and the sales of the Han DM series increased by 387.3% year-on-year; Tang family models sold 11,788 units in July, with a cumulative sales volume of over 360,000 units. Tang EV sales increased by 305.6% year-on-year; Song family models sold 38,697 units in July, with cumulative sales exceeding 1.25 million units, Song DM series sales increased by 355.3% year-on-year; Qin family models sold 34,114 units in July, with cumulative sales exceeding 690,000 units. PLUS EV sales increased by 104.2% year-on-year; Yuan family models sold 22,172 units in July, with cumulative sales exceeding 330,000 units, and Yuan PLUS increased by 18% month-on-month; Destroyer 05 sold a total of 7,548 units in July; Dolphin sold 21,005 units in July, accumulatively The sales volume exceeded 100,000 units, a month-on-month increase of 102.4%.

Data Source: Official Disclosure Drawing: Caijing.com Auto

From January to July, the cumulative output of BYD’s new energy vehicles was 811,272 units, a year-on-year increase of 290.09%; the cumulative sales volume from January to July was 803,880 units, a year-on-year increase of 292%; of which the cumulative sales volume of passenger vehicles was 800,371 units, a year-on-year increase of 299.65%. Compared with BYD’s small target of 1.5 million units for the whole year of 2022, 54% of the annual target has been completed, and nearly 700,000 units still need to be delivered.

In addition, BYD’s total installed capacity of new energy vehicle power batteries and energy storage batteries in July was about 7.287GWh, and the total installed capacity in 2022 was about 41.329GWh.

It is worth mentioning that on August 3, the 2022 Fortune Global 500 list was released globally. BYD entered the list for the first time, ranking 436th with a total revenue of US$32.768 billion, becoming the second Chinese private company to enter the list. car company. There are 33 auto companies on the list, of which 7 are Chinese auto companies.

In the above-mentioned list, the top Chinese car company is SAIC Motor Group, which ranks 68th with an operating income of US$120.9 billion; followed by FAW Group, which ranks 79th with an operating income of US$109.4 billion; Dongfeng Motor In addition, Beijing Auto, GAC and Geely ranked 162nd and 186th with operating incomes of US$74.69 billion, US$66.96 billion and US$55.86 billion respectively. and 229th.

Macquarie’s report on August 4 pointed out that BYD’s market share of new energy vehicles in the mainland increased by 8 percentage points to 26% in the first half of the year. With the steady growth of the core market and the support of a comprehensive product portfolio, the market share is expected to rise to 30% in the second half of the year. And reach 32% next year. Macquarie also raised BYD’s sales forecast for fiscal 2022 to 2024 by 30 to 66 percent, revenue forecast by 19 to 35 percent, and net profit forecast by 20 to 44 percent. The target price was raised from HK$276/share to HK$357/share, and the rating was “Outperform”. The stock is currently at HK$293.8 per share, with a total market value of HK$855.3 billion.

In terms of foreign markets, on July 21, BYD announced its entry into the Japanese market; on August 1, BYD announced its entry into the German and Swedish markets. According to statistics, as of the beginning of August, BYD has entered 32 countries and regions. According to BYD officials, it is expected to enter Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa this year, and is expected to enter the North American market next year.