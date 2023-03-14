BYD took another big order: the British company ordered 5,000 yuan Plus EV, the price is twice as expensive as domestic

On March 13th, BYD announced that it has reached a cooperation with Octopus Electric Vehicles (Octopus EV for short), a British electric vehicle company. Octopus EV will purchase 5,000 electric vehicles from BYD in the next three years to serve the British market.

The BYD ATTO 3 was one of the first models Octopus EV bought, said Oliver Boots, Chief Commercial Officer at Octopus EV,

“BYD has provided us with a series of models with cutting-edge technology and driving pleasure. We expect BYD ATTO 3 to provide British consumers with a five-star driving experience and help the UK achieve the goal of zero-emission transportation.”The 5,000 new energy vehicles purchased this time will be applicable to the British employee car purchase plan.

It is reported that on March 9, BYD ATTO 3 (yuan PLUS in China) went on sale in the UK, with a starting price of 36,490 pounds (about 305,000 yuan). The domestic price range of the car is 139,800 to 167,800 yuan, and the price in the UK is equivalent to double that in China.

In addition, this is not BYD’s largest overseas order. As early as October last year, SIXT, Germany’s largest car rental company, signed a cooperation agreement with BYD.It will purchase at least 100,000 new energy vehicles from BYD in the next six years.For foreigners, the chances of seeing Chinese new energy vehicles on their own domestic roads are also increasing.