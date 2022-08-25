Sina Auto News On August 25, 2022, BYD Tang DM-p (Configuration | Inquiry) was officially launched. The new car is equipped with Xiaoyun 1.5T engine + EHS electric hybrid system, and the official fuel consumption is 6.5L. The maximum total power of the dual motors is 452kW, and the zero-hundred acceleration time only takes 4.3s. According to the configuration of the new car, a total of 3 models are launched, with a price range of 289,800-329,800 yuan. In addition, BYD also launched the 252KM exclusive model of Tang DM-i, priced at 279,800.

It is worth noting that BYD Tang DM-p comes standard with a 7-seat version. Except for the four-wheel drive premium model, the other models can be equipped with a six-seat package worth 24,000 yuan for only 10,000 yuan.

In terms of appearance, Tang DM-p adopts the latest design language of the family, and the front air intake grille adopts a lattice design, which has a stronger sporty atmosphere. The air intakes on both sides are also more combative than the EV version.

The side of the body still maintains the iconic design style of the Tang family. The dynamic waistline, suspended roof and 21-inch wheels with low wind resistance make the side look very textured. In terms of body size, the length, width and height of the BYD Tang DM-p are 4900mm/1950mm/1725mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2820mm.

The rear shape of the car is still fashionable and dynamic. The family-style through-type lamp group is highly recognizable after lighting, and the 4.3s logo at the rear of the car proves its powerful dynamic performance.

In terms of interior, the Tang DM-p has a higher level of luxury. The embracing luxury smart flagship cockpit created by BYD’s global interior design director Michele Paganetti has many highlights: 31-color music interactive intelligence The cockpit ambient light can be changed according to the functions in the car. The HiFi-class custom Dynaudio audio is equipped with 12 speakers. The intelligent fragrance system provided by the top international supplier Givaudan is responsible for creating a luxurious atmosphere from the aspect of smell.

There are also upgrades in intelligence. BYD Tang DM-p is equipped with DiLink 4.0 (5G) intelligent network connection system, and includes DiPilot intelligent driving assistance, 3D holographic transparent imaging system, DiPilot steering wheel lane departure auxiliary vibration reminder, DMS driver monitoring, APA vision integrates the functions of DiPilot intelligent driving assistance system including full-scene automatic parking, etc. At the same time, the new car also adds the W-HUD head-up display function.

Another highlight of the new car is the addition of a new 2+2+2 six-seat layout, and is equipped with a wealth of functions for the seats. The front and middle seats support multi-directional electric adjustment, ventilation and heating, four-way headrests and The 10-point massage on the backrest greatly improves the riding experience.

In terms of power, BYD Tang DM-p is equipped with Xiaoyun 1.5T engine + EHS electric hybrid system, and the official power supply fuel consumption is 6.5L. The maximum total power of the dual motors is 452kW, and the zero-hundred acceleration time only takes 4.3s.

In terms of battery life, Tang DM-p is equipped with a 45.8kWh blade battery pack and is equipped with a heat pump system. The NEDC pure electric cruising range can reach 215km, the charging rate can reach 2C, and it only takes 20 minutes to charge from 30% to 80%. In addition, the external discharge power of VTOL can reach 6kW, unlocking more outdoor power consumption scenarios.

