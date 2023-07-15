BYD’s Performance Soars, While Other Companies See Plummeting Profits: A Tale of Contrasting Fortunes

Title: Mixed Results for A-Share Listed Companies in Mid-Term Reports: BYD Shines, Vail and Hengyi Petrochemical Struggle

Subtitle: BYD Plans $1 Billion Investment in India, Photovoltaic Concept Stocks Show Strong Performance

Some people are happy and some are worried as A-share listed companies release their mid-term report notices. While some companies have seen explosive performance, others have experienced a significant decline.

BYD, the electric vehicle giant, is among the companies that have delivered exceptional results. The company expects its net profit in the first half of the year to be between 10.5 billion and 11.7 billion yuan, representing a year-on-year increase of about 2 times. Photovoltaic giant JinkoSolar also anticipates a net profit increase of more than 3 times in the first half of the year. However, companies like Vail and Hengyi Petrochemical expect their net profits to drop by more than 90% year-on-year.

Amid these contrasting performances, BYD has attracted additional market attention with its plans to invest $1 billion in India. The details of this investment proposal are yet to be confirmed.

BYD’s success can be attributed to a variety of factors. The company’s strong performance in the new energy vehicle industry, bolstered by increased sales and market share, has been key. Additionally, BYD’s mobile phone parts and assembly business, along with emerging sectors such as new energy vehicles and smart products, have contributed to its profitability. The company’s globalization efforts, including expansion into overseas markets, have also played a role in its growth.

Despite the positive news surrounding BYD, “Stock God” Warren Buffett has been reducing his holdings in the company this year. Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett’s investment firm, sold 2.53 million BYD H shares, cashing in approximately HK$676 million. Nevertheless, this has not diminished the Hong Kong stock price, which has risen by 37% this year.

In the photovoltaic industry, several companies have demonstrated strong performance in their mid-term reports. JinkoSolar expects its net profit in the first half of the year to increase by 304% to 349% compared to the same period last year. Oujing Technology also anticipates a year-on-year net profit increase of 318% to 363% for the same period.

The global market demand for photovoltaic products and services has fueled the growth of these companies. Higher demand, coupled with rising raw material prices, has driven up the revenue and earnings of photovoltaic concept stocks.

Overall, the mid-term reports of A-share listed companies have produced mixed results. While some companies like BYD and JinkoSolar have experienced significant growth, others such as Vail and Hengyi Petrochemical face significant challenges. The market will closely watch how these companies navigate the second half of the year and whether their performance can be sustained.

