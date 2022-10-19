After a few years,BYDWin the 2022 global once againnew energy vehiclesalesChampion, become a high probability event.

Recently, the September new energy vehicle sales data of major OEMs have been freshly released. BYD (002594.SZ/1211.HK) brand sold 200,000 units, surpassing the second-ranked Tesla (TSLA.O) two. more than double.

In the list, all domestic brands except Tesla are dominated by domestic brands such as Geely Automobile (0175.HK), GAC Group (601238.SH), SAIC Group (600104.SH); Leapmotor (9863.HK) , Weilai Automobile (9866.HK/NIO.N) and other new car-making forces are also on the list.

SeptemberNew energy passenger carSales list, source: Chinapassenger carfederation

From the perspective of the first three quarters, BYD’s cumulative sales exceeded 1.18 million units, and it has become a high probability event to become the global new energy passenger vehicle sales champion in 2022.

After a lapse of several years, BYD passenger cars returned to the global sales champion of new energy vehicles.

01 Won the world‘s top sales

In my opinion, BYD has done three things right:

The first, of course, is “non-spontaneous”blade battery. Safety has become the first anchor point of the BYD brand.

In the era of new energy vehicles, every incident of spontaneous combustion, while bringing countless topics to everyone, deeply aggravates consumers’ fear of spontaneous combustion, and also makes “safety” surpass other factors and become the choice of many consumers. The number one consideration when considering an electric vehicle.

After all, no one knows when the vehicle will spontaneously ignite, and no one wants to have an unstable time bomb under his seat that may burn at any time.

“Blade battery embodies the complete end of BYDnew energy vehiclesThe determination of safety pain points is more capable of completely erasing the word ‘spontaneous combustion’ from the dictionary of new energy vehicles. “Wang Chuanfu, chairman and president of BYD Group, was full of confidence at the press conference when the blade battery was launched.

With various puncture experiments and continuous hot discussions in the media, blade battery = no spontaneous combustion = safer, which has established a solid impression in the minds of consumers. So far, “safety” has become the core competition point of BYD’s new energy vehicles, which has largely driven the sales growth of BYD’s new energy vehicles.

The second, Han’s success, allowed BYD to successfully achieve brand improvement.

Which is the most successful product of BYD since it made cars?

In the era of fuel vehicles, BYD F3 swept the entire network by virtue of its extreme cost-effectiveness, while meeting the core demands of space and acceleration. In today’s words, F3 is “the first car for young people”.

In the era of new energy vehicles, there is no doubt that it is the “Han” that has successfully made the BYD brand upward.

Although before the advent of BYD Han, BYD had Tang DM-i and other models struggling in the price range of 200,000+, but it has always lacked a benchmark sedan product.

The ultimate cost performance + good-looking appearance + leapfrog large space + the upgraded chassis brings a superior sense of manipulation + blade battery and other technologies bring a full sense of security and longevity.battery lifeso that Han has attracted the affirmation of many customers, and has even become the best choice for many Didi drivers.

More importantly, after the continuous hot sale of BYD Han, the public’s perception of BYD’s new energy vehicles has completely gotten rid of the impression of low-end, poor workmanship, and difficult to drive in the era of fuel vehicles, thus driving the whole series. Sales growth.

The third one is to aim at the largest customer group, cut the sales cake with multiple products and establish a subdivision benchmark, and form a siphon effect.

Unlike Tesla, which mainly relies on two products to dominate the world, BYD’s new energy vehicles, in the price band with the largest number of customers, from 70,000 to 200,000 +, strive to occupy more market segments by launching a variety of products:

Consumers want hybrid, yes; pure electric, yes; sedan, yes; coupe, yes; SUV, yes; mpv, yes; driving feeling, yes; large space, yes; long battery life , all have.

Strong new energy vehicles, strong BYD new energy vehicles, are producing a siphon effect.

In September, Honda’s terminal car sales in China were 101,000 units, a year-on-year decrease of 16.8%. Among them, Dongfeng Honda only sold more than 40,000 units, a year-on-year decrease of 33%! This is still the achievement achieved when Honda attaches great importance to the Chinese market and successively launched a new generation of XR-V, a new generation of CR-V and other models.

In 2021, the top three sales in China‘s auto market will still be Volkswagen, Toyota and Honda, and fuel vehicles will play the leading role; just one year later, in 2022, driven by the strong drive of new energy vehicles, the top three sales in China‘s auto market will change. Become BYD, Volkswagen and Geely.

According to the Souche Zhiyun database, in September 2022, among the 10 best-selling models in China, only four are traditional fuel vehicles, and the top three are all monopolized by new energy vehicles. It can be clearly seen that new energy vehicles have produced an obvious siphon effect in the field of traditional fuel vehicles.

Source: Souche Zhiyun Database National Car Sales Query in September 2022

What makes me sigh even more is that BYD is also producing a siphon effect on the market of new energy vehicles of other brands by setting benchmarks in subdivisions.

It can be clearly seen from the figure below thatNew energy vehicle salesAmong the top ten rankings, BYD occupies six of them, and covers a variety of models such as mid-size sedans, small sedans, compact SUVs, and mid-size SUVs.

Source: Souche Zhiyun Database National New Energy Vehicle Sales Query in September 2022

If you want to buy a sedan, BYD Han, BYD Qin, and BYD Dolphin are the objects that consumers will definitely compare; if you want to buy an SUV, Tang DM-p/Tang DM-i, which has sold more than 100,000 units in the past seven months, has sold more than 100,000 units. It must be a topic that consumers can’t get around; to buy MPV, users may have to see Song MAX before deciding.

In September, Brilliance China (1114.HK) BMW’s first pure electric mid-size sedan, the all-new BMW i3, only achieved retail sales of 260 new cars, making it the saddest BMW model in China.

The main competitor of BMW i3 is BYD Han.

What puts more pressure on other competitors is that BYD is still rapidly expanding its product line, constantly fighting up and down, and continuing to make fuss in subdivided fields, in order to meet the needs of more specific groups of people:

The high-end hard-core SUV with a price of one million is ready to go for a hard-steel Mercedes-Benz Grand G; Denza D9 will face Toyota Alphard in the high-end MPV field; and BYD Seagull is about to be born, and strive to seize 60,000- The market share of the 100,000 price band forced Leapmotor (9863.HK) and Nezha to step out of their comfort zone and face more intense competition.