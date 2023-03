500)this.width=500″ align=”center” hspace=”10″ vspace=”10″ rel=”nofollow”/>

A few days ago, we learned from relevant channels that BYD sold 193,655 new energy vehicles in February, and sold a total of 15,002 new energy passenger vehicles overseas in February. In addition, BYD also announced that the cumulative sales of new energy vehicles this year was 344,996.