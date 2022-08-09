access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

Photo source US-China Yihe official website

Meizhongyihe was established in 2005. Its founder and CEO, Hu Lan, graduated from Peking University School of Medicine and Ohio Medical School. Unlike doctors in other medical fields, Hu Lan has a dual background in medicine and investment banking. In JPMorgan Chase, until returning to China to found the United States and China Yihe. Along the way, the United States and China Yihe have assembled Hillhouse, Warburg Pincus, Legend Capital, Huaxing Capital, WuXi AppTec, Sino-Ocean Capital and other well-known investors. Now they have successfully exited with the wholly-owned acquisition of Byte.

With all the firepower on, the medical map of ByteDance gradually surfaced.

ByteDance, just acquired the United States and China Yihe

buy a women’s and children’s hospital

Let’s start with a business change. This week, Beijing Meizhongyihe Medical Management (Group) Co., Ltd., a high-end women’s and children’s hospital, has changed its shareholders. The original shareholders, ALPHA PROFIT HOLDINGS LIMITED, Bronzite Gem Limited, and New Vision (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., withdrew, and newly added XIAOHE HEALTH (HONG KONG) LIMITED (Xiaohe Health Hong Kong Co., Ltd.) is the shareholder.

According to the documents disclosed by the Second Anti-Monopoly Enforcement Division of the State Administration for Market Regulation, Xiaohe Health Hong Kong Co., Ltd. signed the Equity Transfer Agreement with Bronzite Gem Limited, CPP Investment Board Private Holdings (4) Inc., etc., stipulating that Xiaohe Hong Kong would acquire Beijing Beauty Zhongyihe Medical Management (Group) Co., Ltd. (“US Zhongyihe”) has a total equity of 41.49%.

At present, the case has been approved unconditionally after being publicized. It is reported that prior to this transaction, although the United States and China Yihe had received multiple rounds of financing, no external major shareholders had control; after the completion of the transaction, Xiaohe Hong Kong and its related entities will hold the total holdings of the United States and China Yihe. 59.07% equity, with sole control.

In response, the relevant person in charge of Xiaohe Health replied:The transaction was approved by the relevant authorities. In the future, Xiaohe Health will continue to explore high-quality medical and health services.

ByteDance has been conspiring for a long time to buy US-China Yihe. As early as September 2021, Xiaohe Health, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ByteDance, invested in the United States and China Yihe, holding 17.5748% of the shares. The share of equity at that time was also the transfer income of the old shareholders, which came from: Ningbo Hangzhou Bay New Area PICC Yuanwang Tus Tech Service Equity Investment Center (Limited Partnership) and Tianjin Xinmei Hekang Technology Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Since then, Wu Haifeng, head of ByteDance’s medical and health business, has served as director (council), manager, and supervisor of Meizhong Yihe.

Today, ByteDance has made another move and completed the wholly-owned acquisition of US-China Yihe. According to Tianyancha, Xiaohe Hong Kong and Xiaohe Health Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. hold 69.53% and 30.47% of the shares respectively, with a total subscription amount of 1.3 billion. Sun Wenyu, Zhao Pengyuan, Zhang Lidong and He Shanshan were also added to the board of directors, all of whom are ByteDance employees.

So far, ByteDance has fully entered the United States and China Yihe. It just makes people curious, why did ByteDance buy a high-end women’s and children’s hospital?

Peking University female student leader has been in business for 17 years

Hillhouse, Huaping, Junlian, and Huaxing all voted

The story of harmony between the United States and China begins with Hu Lan, a female doctor who returned home. According to the data, Hu Lan graduated from Peking University School of Medicine (formerly Beijing Medical University), and then went to the United States to study for a doctorate at the Ohio Medical College. In addition to the medical profession, Hu Lan later obtained a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan.

Hu Lan did not engage in medical-related industries from the very beginning. In 2002, she worked for JPMorgan Chase, a famous Wall Street investment bank in the United States, as an investment bank manager.

With a medical doctorate, MBA degree and investment banking background, Hu Lan returned to China in 2004. At that time, the pressure of public medical resources and the demand of Chinese people for diversified personalized medical services made her keenly aware of market opportunities. Therefore, in 2005, she avoided the fields of oncology, brain and other fields with higher technical barriers, and chose to start with obstetrics and gynecology, and was committed to the construction and comprehensive development of a new type of specialized hospital that fully introduced overseas advanced medical service concepts and management models. Yihe was thus established.

However, United Family, which also positioned itself as high-end at that time, had already opened up its own space among the high-end Chinese people, and the competition faced by the United States and China Yihe was not small. Hu Lan put forward her own ideas. She believes that it should not be positioned at foreigners or the highest-end group, but should be regarded as her target customers, namely, the “upper middle class”.

Photo source US-China Yihe official website

According to the official website of Meizhongyihe, in 2006, the first hospital of Meizhongyihe settled in Beijing, and the Beijing Asian Games Village, Tianjin, Hangzhou and Shenzhen campuses have also been put into operation in the following years. In addition, Meizhongyihe’s business also includes Xiyue Pavilion, a confinement club, a comprehensive medical service institution Meizhongyihe comprehensive outpatient clinic, embryo transfer and IVF licenses. In general, it covers a series of services from antenatal examinations, childbirth services, postpartum recuperation, assisted reproduction, women’s health care, pediatric diseases, child health care, and medical beauty.

At present, Meizhong Yihe has 14 chain institutions across the country, including 7 women’s and children’s hospitals, 2 comprehensive outpatient centers and 5 confinement centers, covering the three major regions of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta. It is understood that most of the income of Meizhong Yihe Group comes from obstetrics, with a unit price of about 70,000 yuan, and the package price of its confinement center ranges from 88,340 yuan.

Hu Lan, who is familiar with the capital market, easily assembled a luxurious team of investors. Tianyancha shows that as early as 2011, Legend Capital, CICC Jiacheng, and Aerospace Investment participated in the financing of US-China Yihe; in 2013, US-China Yihe received 100 million yuan in Series A financing, investors including Warburg Pincus Investment, Everbright Capital and China Renaissance. In the years since, investors in the United States and China Yihe have also included Hillhouse, Sino-Ocean Capital, Guoke Investment, WuXi AppTec, and Shuimu Investment Group.

Now, with the completion of ByteDance’s wholly-owned merger and acquisition, the above-mentioned investment institutions have also successfully withdrawn.

In 2019, the annual revenue of Meizhong Yihe exceeded 1 billion. In February of that year, Meizhong Yihe began to seek listing. In February of that year, Meizhong Yihe wanted to achieve a backdoor listing through the listed company Enlightenment Guhan, but it was unsuccessful. The following year, Hu Lan made a public statement, saying, “Listing is not excluded. In recent years, the company’s business, layout, and strategic clarity have been relatively mature, and the capital market will help the company develop in the next step, but there is no specific timetable for listing. “

Shortly thereafter, the news of listing counseling came out of the US-China Yihe, until August 2021, the US-China Yihe and China International Capital Corporation terminated the guidance agreement. This story about the listing failed to be staged as expected, and Meizhong Yihe finally walked into the embrace of ByteDance.

ByteDance Medical Map

Oncology, AI pharmaceuticals, mental health, and clinics

This is another blockbuster acquisition by ByteDance this year, pointing directly to the medical landscape.

In the medical field, Byte seems to be late, but it is already full of firepower. In May 2020, ByteDance completed the wholly-owned acquisition of the medical science knowledge platform Baike Mingyi.com, and Yan Shu, the head of ByteDance’s strategic investment and game business, became the legal representative of the latter. At the time, it seemed that the attributes of the Baike Famous Doctor Network had many similarities with the “Toutiao Encyclopedia”, which was officially launched by ByteDance at the end of April that year.

However, no one thought that ByteDance’s medical ambitions are far more than content. This is just the beginning of the medical landscape. In November 2020, ByteDance completed the first brand confirmation of the medical and health business, launched the independent brand “Xiaohe Medical”, and released the Xiaohe App (for patients) and Xiaohe Doctor App (for doctors).

Among them, the most sensational one was the quiet opening of a clinic.In September 2021, the investment community learned that ByteDance has opened an offline diagnosis and treatment institution, Songguo Clinic, featuring “university, junior college, and small comprehensive”, integrating online and offline services such as medical treatment, prevention, and health management.

So far, ByteDance’s medical map has officially surfaced. Tianyancha shows that Beijing Songuo Clinic Co., Ltd. is 100% owned by Beijing Songuo Medical Co., Ltd., whose wholly-owned parent company is “Beijing Aurora Radius Technology Co., Ltd.”, and the legal representative of the company is Sun Wenyu; A deeper level of equity penetration information shows that Aurora Radius is 100% owned by Yaoliu Ersi Technology, and the suspected actual controller of the latter is Wu Haifeng.

Wu Haifeng and Sun Wenyu are actually two key figures in the layout of ByteDance in the medical industry. The matter has to start in May 2019. In the wave of Baidu executives leaving, Wu Haifeng, the former vice president of Baidu, and Sun Wenyu, the former executive director of Baidu, left. After that, the two co-founded One Zero Two Four. In August 2020, ByteDance acquired and merged Yaoling Ersi as a whole, thus bringing Wu Haifeng and Sun Wenyu under his command.

soon,ByteDance has established an aurora department dedicated to the big health business, which is led by Wu Haifeng, responsible for medical information and Internet medical care. In other words, Wu Haifeng is the person in charge of Xiaohe Health.

If Xiaohe Health intends to create a medical and health content service platform through artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data and other technologies to provide medical and health information and services; the move of Songguo Clinic means that ByteDance has sacrificed in the medical field. A set of online + offline combination boxing; not long after, in September 2021, ByteDance focused on the CNS (central nervous system) and the Internet medical platform Good mood in the field of mental and mental health, and extended its tentacles toMental Healthcorner.

What’s more worth mentioning is that when it first invested in the United States and China Yihe in 2021, ByteDance also invested in another medical brand, Hongda Airui, which was founded by Hu Lan.AI technology research and development in the field of tumor.In fact, the AI ​​Lab (artificial intelligence laboratory) established by ByteDance in 2016 began to recruit in Beijing, Shanghai and the United States two years ago.AI Pharmafield talents.

The layout of Bytes for medical care is no longer a simple accumulation of medical information, but covers comprehensive outpatient clinics, mental health, AI pharmacy, tumor treatment, high-end women and children, etc. Bytes that entered the game not early are slowly blooming everywhere. A secret but huge territory is unfolding one by one.

It’s just a long-term medical field, can the growth magic of bytes still be realized?