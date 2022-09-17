Home Business ByteDance Offers Buyback of Investors After Shelving IPO Plans – WSJ
ByteDance Offers Buyback of Investors After Shelving IPO Plans – WSJ

ByteDance Offers Buyback of Investors After Shelving IPO Plans – WSJ

China‘s Bytedance Ltd. is proposing to buy back stock from its investors, a move that would give the TikTok owner a chance to cash out after the TikTok owner shelved plans for an initial public offering.

The Beijing-based company will offer up to $3 billion in cash to buy back shares from existing shareholders, per share, according to a notice to investors seen by The Wall Street Journal. The price is a whopping $176.9. The deal valued the company at about $300 billion, people familiar with the matter said, more than most recent offers in the private equity secondary market.

The buybacks are aimed at providing liquidity to some of the company’s long-term shareholders, including Sequoia Capital and Susquehanna International Group, as plans to go public have been put on hold, according to people familiar with the matter. Sequoia Capital and Haina International Group did not respond to requests for comment.

