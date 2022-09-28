Original title: ByteDance VR all-in-one PICO 4 National Bank officially released 2499 yuan for sale

News on September 27th, this evening, the ByteDance VR all-in-one machine PICO 4 National Bank was officially released. The price of 8GB+128GB is 2499 yuan, the price of 8GB+256GB is 2799 yuan, and the price of PICO 4 Pro 8G+512G version is 3799 yuan. .

According to reports, PICO 4 can realize the seamless integration of the virtual world and the real environment. In terms of hardware configuration, the PICO 4 series is innovatively equipped with the Pancake folded optical path design, and the weight without straps and batteries is only 295g; it adopts a front and rear balance design scheme, and is matched with skin-friendly facial foam.

In addition, PICO 4 also adopts the new HyperSense vibration handle, which adopts the star ring arc column design, which is more ergonomic. The area where the handle fits the palm uses a laser engraving process, which is effectively non-slip and prevents slipping. The handle has a built-in powerful broadband linear motor with a vibration frequency range of 50-500Hz.

