ByteDance’s game business has been developing projects for a long time or all of them will be disbanded_Oriental Fortune Network

ByteDance’s Gaming Business to Undergo Major Changes

The gaming business of ByteDance, the Chinese multinational internet technology company, is set to undergo large-scale business and personnel adjustments. According to sources familiar with the matter, all game projects under development that have not been released will be disbanded, and relevant personnel will be laid off as a result.

However, certain online games such as Crystal Core, Planet Restart, and One Piece, which have already been released and have higher weights, will continue to operate as usual. In terms of compensation for the layoffs, sources have revealed that affected employees will receive N+1 compensation, and their year-end bonus, equity, and other benefits will also be converted.

This news has been circulating within the company internally since Friday, and heads of multiple ongoing research projects were notified of the impending changes over the weekend. ByteDance is reportedly still in the process of tallying the number of ongoing research projects and the personnel involved, and a formal adjustment notice is expected to be released next week.

As of now, ByteDance has not responded to inquiries from reporters regarding the reported adjustments to its gaming business. The source of this information is the Financial Associated Press.

