C Video｜The 108th National Sugar and Wine Commodities Fair opened in Chengdu and the scale of the exhibition reached a new high

Sichuan Online reporter Huang Xiaolei

On April 12, the 108th National Sugar and Wine Commodities Fair opened in Chengdu. For the first time, this year’s Food and Drinks Fair achieved the full use of the two main exhibition venues in Chengdu, with a total exhibition area of ​​320,000 square meters, setting a new record for the exhibition scale of the National Food and Wine Fair. A total of 10 major exhibition areas and 17 special areas were set up in this year’s Food and Drinks Fair. A total of 6,517 well-known domestic and foreign food and alcohol companies participated in the exhibition, and exhibitors and exhibits came from 42 countries and regions.

In the sugar and wine fair, there are many tourists and crowds

The National Sugar and Wine Fair is known as the “weathervane” of China‘s food industry and is one of the oldest large-scale professional exhibitions in China. Since its establishment in 1955, it has become the backbone of leading the development of China‘s food industry and promoting consumption upgrading.

At the sugar and wine fair, merchants exhibited a dazzling array of commodities

In the sugar and wine fair, the Sichuan-style special prefabricated dishes developed by the “Bashu Commune” brand under the Gaojin Industrial Group attracted much attention

In the sugar and wine fair, the new wine products exhibited by the merchants

During the sugar and wine fair, tourists are trying instant noodles from Sanyangjia

In the sugar and wine fair, Pokémon ip’s cool toy candy

Blind box candies of various animation IPs exhibited by merchants in the Sugar and Wine Fair

In the Sugar and Wine Fair, tourists are looking at the Shake Candy

