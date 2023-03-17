Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Have you heard of CA Smart Advisorythe wealth management lent by Amundi SGR and distributed in advisory form by the banks of the group Agricultural credit?

If you are looking for information on this product you are in the right place because today we will try to understand together what it is specifically about, what are its characteristicshis coststhe advantages and disadvantages.

Due parole at Crédit Agricole

Before going into the detailed analysis of the product in question, I would like to introduce you to the institute that offers it.

Agricultural credit it is a bank rooted in the territory, which originates from local credit institutions, and its history really dates back many years, even to 1860.

Since 2007 then Cariparma has become part of the group, and has accelerated its dimensional growth to the maximum, even if it has maintained its territorial vocation.

This is a very important point to keep under control.

Another important date is 2018, when the Savings Banks of Rimini, Cesena and San Miniato were officially integrated into the Crédit Agricole Italia banking group. This led to a full commercial relaunch of the bank and of the group.

The features of CA Smart Advisory

It’s about a wealth managementcomposed of wallets of passive instruments, such as ETFs and index funds, which are actively managed by Amundia European leader in asset management.

Asset management is a form of investment through which the saver, through a mandate, entrusts and delegates the management of the assets contributed to a person who is authorized to operate on his behalf, always within the limits of the mandate signed by the client himself.

Therefore the intermediary will be able to decide autonomously how to invest the client’s capital, but will have to remain within the terms and conditions that have been established by the investment line chosen by the client.

In order to subscribe to CA Smart Advisory, you must also have the Bank accountand you can subscribe to only one Smart Advisory CA and maintain only one line of management.

The minimum investment threshold is equal to 1,000 euros, so we can say that it is a management suitable for those who feel like using a part of their capital, knowing that in any case they will do it for the long term.

You will also to monitor your investment independently using your home banking and you will also have a dedicated advisor.

The 4 lines of investment

CA Smart Advisory lets you choose between 4 different investment lineswhich are distinguished by risk profile and by financial instruments in which one invests.

Let’s see them in detail:

Smart line 1: this line has the objective of realizing the growth of invested capital over a medium-term period. In this case, the instruments chosen for the investment are mutual funds, including ETDs, and instruments linked to the return of commodities. The management strategy is flexible and dynamic over time, and the risk level is medium/high, even if the maximum equity exposure stops at 25%.

Smart Line 2: the objective in this case is to achieve moderate capital growth over a medium/long-term time frame, and to do so instruments such as mutual funds, ETFs and instruments linked to the yield of commodities are chosen. In this case, however, the equity exposure is greater because it can reach 50%, and therefore the risk is high;

Smart Line 3: the objective of this line is to achieve significant growth of invested capital over a long-term time horizon. The investment instruments chosen are mutual funds, ETFs and instruments linked to the yield of commodities. The level of risk is high, given that the maximum equity exposure reaches 75%;

Smart Line 4: the objective of this line is to achieve significant growth of invested capital over a long-term time horizon. The investment instruments chosen are mutual funds, ETFs and instruments linked to the yield of commodities. The level of risk is high, given that the maximum equity exposure reaches 100%.

How to subscribe to CA Smart Advisory?

Wealth management can be signed independently from the bank’s home banking, where you can choose between the 4 different investment lines and you can also activate a PAC.

Costs and fees

To invest with this portfolio management you will not have commissions entrance and you will not have restrictions or exit costs. You will only pay for the management and use of the service.

There being none exit constraint you can disinvest part of it, while maintaining the minimum investment threshold of 1,000 euros, or you can choose to disinvest the total amount invested.

The subscription fees we said they are equal to 0, while the management fee amounts to 1% per year on the value plus VAT.

Then there are some expenses to be nominated, which refer to the administration. We are talking about 5 euros per year for digital reporting and 20 euros per year for paper reporting.

he cap

With portfolio management CA Smart Advisory you can also activate a PAC. You will be able to establish the minimum liquidity to keep in the account and the excess will then be invested automatically. In this way the investment will become very smart.

Lo SMART PAC in fact, it is a service connected to CA Smart Advisory, through which part of the savings in the account can be invested on a recurring basis. You will have to define the amount you want to keep available in the account, an automatic mechanism will transfer any excess monthly (with a minimum transferable of 50 euros per month and a maximum of 5,000 euros per month).

You can choose to activate the PAC both at the time of subscription and later, in full self mode from home banking or from the app, or by calling your manager.

L’minimum amount is €50 in multiples of €10, and then reach a maximum of €500, with a duration of a minimum of 1 year and a maximum of 10 years.

Advantages

Since we have analyzed in detail all the characteristics of wealth management, we can now see what his are advantages:

It allows you to customize the portfolio and above all to make use of the skills of expert managers for investment choices;

It also offers a good level of diversification ;

The reporting it is transparent and the compensation of capital gains and losses of financial instruments and UCIs, within Asset Management is automatic.

Disadvantages

Since we have analyzed the advantagesnow we also have to look at the reverse side of the coin, and thus see what the disadvantages of an asset management are.

One of disadvantages and the risksince all investments have risks and no one is exempt from them, so before investing lightly I advise you to carefully read the KIID of each instrument in which you are going to invest.

The other disadvantage could be that of costs, even if in reality this particular management turns out to be perhaps more convenient than others that are offered by other banks and/or other institutions.

Opinions on CA Smart Advise

Since we have reached the end of the review and analysis of this product, I can offer you mine opinions about.

First of all, I would like to give you the first piece of advice: go to the official website to read all its features in depth and, if necessary, request an appointment at the branch to find out more and get a detailed overview of all the tools that are included in the management of wallets.

Secondly I would like to warn you… AttentionI’m not advising you against the tool, but rather I’m trying to make you think and open your eyes.

As you will have understood with asset management, you entrust your money and your capital to a management who will manage them on your behalf.

In other words, you are delegating to another person to take care of yours moneyso you won’t buy a specific product but rather a management.

I personally don’t like these very much productssince I find them cumbersome and often difficult to understand.

Another problem that I invite you to consider are costs, which have always been a sore point in the whole world of managed savings in general.

If you want to learn more, you can do it here.

As a matter of personal taste, I often prefer instruments such as the ETFwhich are passively managed funds in order to replicate the market or an index and therefore offer you maximum diversification and transparency at decidedly lower costs, since the intermediary is sent by the manager.

