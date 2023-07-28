Ca’ Zampa, a winning model of veterinary clinics with 350 professionals

Giovanna Salza, founder and managing director of Ca’ Zampa

Ca’ Zampa, strong growth of the network of veterinary clinics and results in line with the business plan. A multi-year investment plan from the G Square Fund: the details

Ca’ Zampaa company that started the development of a four years ago quality network of veterinary clinics in Italy, is growing rapidly and counts today on 24 facilities in Italy, with approx 350 professionals who work there. In the first years of growth of the entrepreneurial project were opened new veterinary facilitieswith the aim of developing a integrated platform of clinics for petaccording to an innovative format centered on the needs of veterinarians.

The current results of Ca’ Zampa are in line with the short and medium term objectives and record an average growth of the network of structures 20% compared to the previous year (average growth in the sector is 8%). For a rapidly expanding company, which performs relevant investments e well capitalizedthe budget losses which today registers are physiological e consistent with the plan of growth, are amply covered by capital increases already made or planned and are evidence of the desire to quickly conquer market shares.

