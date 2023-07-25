Home » Ca’ Zampa in red, millionaire losses: the “Lady Passera” company is in crisis
Ca’ Zampa in red, millionaire losses: the “Lady Passera” company is in crisis

Giovanna Salza Corrado Passera

Ca’ Zampa, millionaire losses for the group of veterinary clinics of the banker’s wife Corrado Passera

Losses rise, despite revenue growth, by Ca’ Zampa srlgroup of 17 pet clinics launched by Joan Salzabanker’s wife Conrad Passeracontrolled by the fund G Square.

The 2022 budget, approved a few days ago, in fact closed with a loss of 4.8 million euros compared to that of 3 million in the previous year and the shareholders’ meeting decided to postpone the liabilities again, thus bringing the accumulated and unpaid deficit to around 8 million, against a net worth of 11 million.

2022, however, was a good year in terms of revenues which reached 3.7 million compared to 1.9 million in the previous year. The development of the business with the opening of new offices (in Bergamo, Como, Genoa, Legnano and Rome) was financed by an important capital increase of 31 million approved by the parent company Ca’ Zampa Holdingto be paid by the end of next year.

Of this increase, 15 million have already been paid and then poured into Ca’ Zampa srl, for 6 million by way of shareholder loan for 6 million and recapitalization for the remaining 9 million. The company is controlled as mentioned by Ca’ Zampa Holdingin turn controlled by the fund G Squarewhile minority shareholders are the same Salt with her husband through the Pet Vet Holdingthe family Doris with the Finprog e Maurizio Carfagna.

