Cacciari: “Meloni will lose the referendum. From the Csx heck reforms”

Reforms, Cacciari: “Meloni accelerates on presidentialism to stem Northern League autonomy”

“It’s the usual refrain of the centre-left: either they make some damn reforms, like Renzi’s, or they choose immobilism. Either they do things wrong or they do nothing, but it was worse when they did the wrong things”. Massimo Cacciariinterviewed by Affaritaliani.iton the no of the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein and the leader of the Five Stars Joseph Conte both to presidentialism and to the direct election of the Prime Minister. “In Italy we need a true constituent phase, but we are always divided between doing things badly or doing nothing”.

“Beyond all reasoning, Pd and M5S have not developed any idea of ​​constitutional reform and they are absolutely not in a position to follow the strategy of others, in this case of Giorgia Meloni. The prime minister speaks of strengthening the executive, which would also be an excellent idea if included in a general reform speech, but presented as a partial reform it will go nowhere like Renzi and like any proposal from the 80s to today. A immobility that has distinguished us ever since”.

According to Cacciari, the centre-right will lose the confirmatory referendum (unavoidable without two-thirds in Parliament), “because faced with a reform that touches only one aspect, it will be very easy to shoot at it and bring it down as happened to Renzi a few years ago. Indeed, Schlein and Conte hope that they will go ahead precisely to achieve this resultas long as Meloni doesn’t fall into the trap. However, the premier has to deal with the League: Meloni has withdrawn the presidentialism to stem the reform of the differentiated autonomy of the Carroccio. Presidentialism plays with Meloni’s electorate, but differentiated federalism does not, especially with the electorate of the Brothers of Italy in the South. They are the usual political games that have nothing to do with a real and serious constitutional reform” concludes Cacciari.

