Listen to the audio version of the article

Cadillac will reveal three more EVs this year that are expected to go into production in 2024. General Motors luxury brand top executive Rory Harvey (Cadillac’s global vice president) declined to share specific details about the vehicles or the segments they belong to during a briefings with journalists. However, he said that they will be produced in “several locations” in the United States of America, without specifying where.

The models would bring Cadillac’s BEV lineup to at least five electric vehicles in 2025, including the midsize crossover Lyriq, which goes on sale in 2022, and the Celestiq, a $300,000 fastback sedan due for production in December. Electric versions of the Escalade and Escalade Esv (to be called the IQ and IQL) are expected in 2024 and 2025, while a compact and larger crossover are expected to be launched in 2024. The company aims to move to an all-electric range in North America by 2030. Harvey also told reporters that Lyriq production is ramping up after an intentionally slow start to ensure quality. Production began this spring in Spring Hill, Tennesse General Motors has sold just 122 Lyriqs in the United States in all of 2022.

(Mr. Pag.)