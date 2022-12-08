Listen to the audio version of the article

The most important obstacle has been overcome. And for the construction of the liquefied natural gas depot and regasification plant in the port of Cagliari, with an investment worth 120 million euros, the road is now cleared. In fact, the Lazio Regional Administrative Court rejected the appeal presented by Grandi Trasporti Marittimi spa for the annulment of the decree with which the Ministries of Ecological Transition and Culture had expressed a positive judgment of the compatibility of the intervention.

The project of Sardinia Lng

It all started in 2016 when the first project from Isgas was presented. The company then changes and becomes Sardinia Lng, owned by Isgas, Cosin and Vitaly (in turn controlled 50 per cent by Vitol and the other 50 by Comoil). The program remains in the field and envisages the construction of a LNG terminal in the port channel of Cagliari consisting of a storage facility with a capacity of 22,000 cubic meters and a plant for the regasification of liquefied natural gas. That is the transformation from the liquid state, the gas that arrives with the cryogenic ships is at a temperature of 162 degrees below zero, to the gaseous state. Transformation which, as insiders explain, has a multiplier index of one to 600.

The appeal to the Tar

The catchment area of ​​the plant is identified in the city of Cagliari, in the centers of the metropolitan area and in the industrial areas of Sarroch and that of Macchiareddu where an annual gas demand is estimated at 35 million cubic meters per year . Furthermore, the port of Cagliari is among the 12 ports in which the space for the bunkering of the ships that will go to LNG will have to be created. The project goes ahead and in March 2021 it also obtains the Via Nazionale and the opinions from the ministries and therefore the decree. To curb everything there is the appeal to the Tar. Among the elements placed in support of the request for cancellation, the proximity to the area where the applicant’s personnel, ships and vehicles operate.

The agreement between the Region and the Ministry of the Environment

Appeal rejected. Now the way is paving for the Sardinia Lng project even if, before the construction sites open, a further step is necessary. In other words, the agreement that the regional government must sign with the Ministry of Energy Transition to then give legs to the program of interventions. Understanding that, also in the light of the pronouncement of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court, the company representatives intend to solicit the Region.