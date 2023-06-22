Cai Chongxin was appointed as the chairman of the board of directors of Alibaba Holding Group-Thailand Chinese Net

[June 22 news from our newspaper]Cai Chongxin, the executive vice chairman of Alibaba, “sit upright” and succeeded Zhang Yong as the chairman of the group on September 10. In the partner system adopted by Alibaba, only Ma Yun and Cai Chongxin are permanent partners. At present, his net worth is as high as 7.6 billion U.S. dollars, and he is also the owner of the NBA Nets.

On June 20, Zhang Yong, chairman and CEO of Alibaba Holding Group, announced in an internal letter to all employees that in order to devote himself to the Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group, which is being fully split, and focus on promoting the cloud intelligence strategy and grasping the opportunities of digital transformation New opportunities, has taken the initiative to propose a succession plan for the Chairman and CEO to the Board.

Specifically, with the approval of the board of directors of Alibaba Holding Group, Zhang Yong will step down as the chairman and CEO of Alibaba Holding Group on September 10 this year. CEO of Baba Holding Group, and concurrently serves as chairman of Taotian Group.

Cai Chongxin was born in Taiwan in 1964. He immigrated to the United States at the age of thirteen and obtained a doctorate in law from Yale University. He has a Canadian nationality and finally chose to live in Hong Kong. When he was working as a senior executive in an investment company in 1993, he became acquainted with Jack Ma because of a job opportunity. Later, he co-founded Alibaba and served as the chief financial officer.

In the partner system adopted by Ali, only Ma Yun and Cai Chongxin are permanent partners. Ma Yun once said, “To achieve today’s achievements, I am most grateful to four people: Sun Zhengyi, Yang Zhiyuan, Jin Yong, and Cai Chongxin. If I have to choose one, I am most grateful. Yes, that is Cai Chongxin”, which shows that the two have a strong cooperative relationship.

